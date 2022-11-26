Marcia’s Christmas Magic

This year Marcia Miranda is celebrating Christmas in true Trini fashion: last minute.
The parang soca queen only recorded and released her 2022 Yuletide offering “Leave Meh” a week ago.
The Daddy Chinee (Ricardo Melville) jam, which appears on Rishi Gayadeen’s Spanish Bomb Riddim, reflects the veteran parrandero’s state of mind: less stress, more music. She sings:
“When they call meh name ask for soca parang queen
Ah will be most present on the parang scene
Just leave meh, Just leave meh
To make parang have meh fun
Ah goin till mornin come
We parangin’.”
“It was a last-minute decision,” Miranda said through a smirk when she spoke to the Kitcharee via WhatsApp Thursday evening.
Daddy Chinee’s original version of the song was told through the lens of a woman catering to her man’s every Yuletide need while he went out paranging with the boys. Miranda scoffed at the idea of presenting that to her empowered female fan base.
“I said Nooooo Chineee! I can’t say that! My Trini sisters will kill me,” Miranda laughed out loud.
A quick lyrical perspective change and a couple recording sessions later and the Tobago-born singer added another Christmas classic to her seasonal collection.
“I am very excited about Christmas this year,” she continued.
“The season started early for me, I guess this is due in part to persons wanting to quickly recapture that joyful spirit and that loss of business. I have not fully let my guard down regarding protecting myself, but I am certainly anxious and grateful to finally perform before live audiences.”
Not being able to interact with fans live and in-person was one of the worst parts of the Covid-19 pandemic for the affable singer. And while she did appear on several virtual platforms, Miranda said the exchange of energies was never quite the same.
“Though it was convenient and feasible, the virtual shows without audiences, lacked the warmth and joy of the true Christmas spirit,” she shared.
A time for prayer and healing
Christmas 2022 will be a difficult time for many families in T&T, Miranda noted. For many, it will be the first Christmas without loved ones lost to the virus. The sudden nature of Covid deaths and the restrictions on visiting dying relatives makes that loss harder to accept, she added.
“I am truly saddened by the loss of lives from Covid-19. My sincere condolences to all who are hurting and grieving. Coping with a loss is hard as it is already, but a loss from Covid seemed harder, because the virus is so sudden and we were unable to be with our very ill and scared loved ones due to the obvious restrictions, which added to the grief,” she lamented.
While Miranda was personally spared that pain, she was made to feel another level of pandemic stress so many other nationals experienced: loss of income and livelihood.
“I pray for healing for myself and others. Besides human life, I like so many others suffered from the consequences of loss of income.
“I would say to anyone going through the grief from the pandemic, to accept that it has happened and find ways to restore your well-being. Be mindful of losing faith, self-blame, and anger. We should allow ourselves to experience joy in our lives again and savour positive emotions,” she maintained.
Miranda has plenty to be joyful about. She beat breast cancer and became an advocate, connecting with many oncology patients and their families over the past decade. In the coming year she will take up the post of Ambassador for the Global Heroes of Hope, an arm of the American Cancer Society of which the Trinidad and Tobago Cancer Society (TTCS) is now a partner.
“I am grateful to God for keeping me healthy and alive, in spite of my earlier health challenges and I am quite happy doing my music and will continue to do so, for as long as I can,” she said.
“I have a very interesting 2023 ahead. As the Ambassador to the TTCS there’s going to be a lot of philanthropy, travel, dissemination of information and fun. I have a great feeling about 2023 and me,” she added.
Those added responsibilities, however, means she won’t be able to fill her annual ponche de crème orders this year. She asked forgiveness and understanding from her loyal following.
“I wish there was another me this year, because I have been getting so many orders and unfortunately, I had no alternative but to skip this year due to personal challenges and a high demand for performances,” she explained.
Miranda also took the opportunity to wish all our readers a Merry Christmas.
“Have a very happy and holy Christmas everyone. Be safe and live with love and enthusiasm,” she concluded.