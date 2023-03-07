TACKLING some of the greatest challenges of the national agenda and the Agenda for Sustainable Development from improving health to combating climate change will rely on Trinidad and Tobago harnessing all of its talent. That means getting more women working in these fields, says president of the National Institute of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology (NIHERST) Marleen Lord-Lewis.
Diversity in research expands the pool of talented researchers, bringing in fresh perspectives, talent and creativity. As a member of the international community, T&T must therefore address and deepen its capacity at all levels of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) and across the gender divide, she adds.
“What we think of as the world’s greatest challenges or ‘science problems’ affect everyone—children, women and men. What science decides to solve, and for whom things are designed have a lot to do with who’s doing the scientific enquiry. Will there be a push to develop a seatbelt that won’t cause further injury or death to pregnant women and their foetuses in car crashes? Analysts say that more women are needed in research to increase the range of inventions and breakthroughs that come from looking at problems differently and not only from a male perspective,”says Lord-Lewis.
According to the United Nations, women are consistently under-represented and less encouraged to participate in STEM. Based on the research and intelligence NIHERST has collected over the years, Lord-Lewis acknowledges there is work to be done.
Through its statistical unit, NIHERST has been able to determine that historically the number of male graduates tends to surpass the number of female graduates in the field of engineering. At the secondary school level, particularly at the CAPE level, the trend is that females have been going neck and neck with their male counterparts in the hard and natural sciences. Although information technology has attracted a significant number of female pupils, it still remains a male-dominated subject of interest.
“Given the trajectory of STEM and its implications for sustainable development, these figures suggest that greater effort is warranted to attract students, both boys and girls, to science and engineering as a basis for promoting innovation as a driver of economic development in the 21st century,”says Lord-Lewis. “Science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) careers are often referred to as the jobs of the future, driving innovation, social well-being, inclusive growth and sustainable development.”
Lord-Lewis is confident the coming years will see more girls considering advanced studies and careers in the scientific and technological fields. At a symposium celebrating women and girls in science in T&T, which NIHERST hosted in conjunction with the Trinidad and Tobago National Commission for UNESCO in 2021, 77 per cent of the participants indicated they were inspired to pursue a career in science following the event, and 100 per cent believed women are truly making an impact in the world of science.
“In T&T, women have fared better in this quest for equality than women in several developing regions. So much so, as of 2021 in our state institutions, the number of female university graduates doubled the number of male university graduates; there were 2,473 female graduates versus 1,153 male graduates. Over the years at the tertiary level, the scientific fields where women tend to dominate are science and technology, medical sciences, food and agriculture, social sciences, education and humanities. Even at our own National Science Centre, the institute has seen greater attendance of girls in our projects and programmes,” she says.
Lord-Lewis sees her role as president of NIHERST as a calling or vocation. It was her principal at her alma mater St Joseph’s Convent, Port of Spain, Sr Paul D’ornellas, who suggested the STEM subjects—mathematics, physics and chemistry would open up a world of opportunity for Lord-Lewis. She was right.
Throughout the years Lord-Lewis has gained extensive experience in strategy formulation, negotiation, process engineering and business development. She has also held executive leadership roles and has successfully steered major project development and implementation across the State oil and gas sector. While on pilgrimage to Rome and Medjugorje years ago, the opportunity to serve in education and shape the next generation came to the fore and has flourished during her tenure at NIHERST.
“Having the honour to interact with all levels of students and observe their excitement when immersed in experiential /hands-on STEM learning is a testament to the relevance of this noble institution which I now lead,” she says.
The United Nations has announced this year’s International Women’s Day theme is “DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality”. Lord-Lewis believes representation of women in technology in T&T is improving as a result of the conscious effort to make a difference. Over the years NIHERST has endeavoured to improve the representation of women in technology via its many in-house programmes, outreach initiatives and school-based interventions, says Lord-Lewis. Some of these events include the Women and Girls in Science symposium and the Girls in ICT Workshops. Lord-Lewis adds that NIHERST has been actively fostering strategic relationships to bridge the digital gender divide.
This International Women’s Day, Lord-Lewis reflects on the words of the late American poet Maya Angelou: “Having courage does not mean that we are unafraid. Having courage and showing courage means we face our fears. We are able to say, ‘I have fallen, but I will get up’.”
She encourages young girls and women to seek out mentoring and be a mentor to help lift our society—not just of women and girls, but our young men who need guidance.