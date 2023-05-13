MARLON ASHER RETURNS TO THE REGGAE SPOTLIGHT

Marlon Asher is on the cusp of a personal reggae revival.
After a lengthy hiatus, Asher, real name Marlon Sobers, will drop a much-anticipated new album at the end of this month: SAFE.
Born in Chaguanas, this global reggae star has worked with Jamaican hit-making producer Don Corleon (Donovan Bennett) and Grammy Award-winning songwriter Keely Keys (Matthew Keaveny) on the studio production of the album. VAS Productions are executive producers for the project.
Asher, whose 2006 monster hit “Ganja Farmer” remains a standard of the genre, flew between Miami and Kingston, Jamaica, to record the album with feature guest appearances by reggae heavy-hitters Sizzla Kalonji (Miguel Collins), Luciano (Jepther McClymont), Capleton (Clifton Bailey III) and Tarrus Riley (Omar Riley), among others.
“I must say I’m very happy and excited. The album is going to be one of my most anticipated projects; the message is sound and remains true to Marlon Asher,” a laid-back Asher told the Kitcharee during a late-night WhatsApp exchange from his California, USA, base on Thursday night.
A supremely confident Asher says there are already whispers in reggae circles about the project being a shoo-in as a nomination for next year’s Grammy Awards. The single “Diamonds and Gold” featuring Capleton and Tarrus Riley is already creating a buzz among reggae insiders following exclusive previews of the album, he said.
The 65th edition of the Grammys was held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, USA, in February this year.
“With this album our intention was to break through to new and different markets so it has an international feel. We have our eyes set on the Grammys and getting songs into movies. I’m really proud of it (the project),” Asher added.
Fresh off a tour to Far East
Asher recently completed the Everlasting Japanese tour with close friend Sizzla. The pair did a remarkable 13 shows, a concert every night from April 25 to May 7, across the Japanese islands. Asher called Sizzla “real brethren” and publicly thanked the Jamaican hit-maker for allowing him to test his new material in a virgin market.
“I see myself as one of Sizzla’s understudies. I’ve had the opportunity to record in studio with him over the years and we have a good relationship. He always invites me to come on stage with him and so he invited me to come to Japan with him and give rise to my new album. So I took the opportunity and I have to say it was very educating and inspiring. The energy I took from Japan I will carry with me through life,” Asher said of the tour.
While the Japanese crowds took to his new music, it was his classic hit most came to hear. Asher says while having such an iconic single has opened countless doors over the last two decades he has never felt the pressure to duplicate that fanatical level of success.
Asher’s “Ganja Farmer” remains on repeat in coffee shops (marijuana shops) and cannabis dispensaries around the world.
“I never thought of trying to duplicate ‘Ganja Farmer’. I always keep true to the music I make and always want it to be uniquely me. So, I always think all my songs are hit songs, in my eyes. If I stay true to what God wants from me I will not be out of line in any song, yuh know? I keep it real and I try to be true and all my songs are runaway hits,” he smirked.
Dreaming of a hero’s welcome
Music has opened unimaginable doors for Marlon Asher. He has seen the world. Shared stages with global stars and been lauded by millions across the planet. Still the Enterprise-born singer says he dreams of coming home, planting deep roots and being with family.
“Being away from my children for such an extended time has really taken a toll on me. But, being the breadwinner for my children I keep my spirits up by knowing I’m doing something good for them,” an earnest Asher shared.
“That’s the downside of having such a mega-hit—the travel. Although inspiring and fun at times, it takes you away from your loved ones,” he continued painfully.
Asher has had to overcome the heartache of losing his daughter Zion to sudden heart complications in 2021 and his brother Kevin to a heart attack last year.
“I hold them dear to me. I couldn’t make it home for my daughter’s funeral, that was a tough time for me, but by the grace of God I got through that. Then my brother died so I had to come home… its not being with the family that really hits yuh, yuh know? When you out there doing what you love and trying to make a better life for the ones you love,” he said solemnly.
The dream, however, is to return and settle here in T&T and “educate the people about the globally thriving cannabis industry”. Asher owns and operates the Ganja Planter Seeds company in the United States.
“I hope to be performing in Trinidad soon and I hope I can get my music playing again to the point where it can help transform the situation with crime. It’s hard being away from home and seeing what’s going on,” he said.
“What’s Marlon Asher’s future? It’s a question on the mind of a lot of people back in Trinidad. My intention is to come home and open a business where I can grow and distribute marijuana. I wanna grow my seed company, Ganja Planter Seeds, into a business around the world.
“I’m currently working with an agency in Trinidad that is raising awareness of marijuana. I intend to continue being a liaison and getting the international speakers to help bring about awareness and educate the people in the right way so they can be a part of this growing global marijuana industry.
“As far as music goes, I intend to keep making and performing music as long as God allows it. Doing what I love to do, spreading that love and joy and bringing that happy feeling to people who are in need of a happy feeling,” Asher concluded.