Simeon Peters, as the popular local slang goes—is literally “mashing up de dance”.
Peters recently fulfilled a childhood dream when he became a full-time member of the Decidedly Jazz Danceworks Company in Alberta, Canada. The troupe is set to stage Nervous Systems, an 11-dancer, five-musician tour, led by composer Carston Rubeling and choreographer Kimberly Cooper during the North American summer.
The Fyzabad-born dancer says his success can open the door to more international opportunities for young untapped dance talent in T&T.
“The essence of being out here is not just to make a career, but it’s also to find avenues and other Trinidad artistes out here who can assist in pushing the arts back at home, specifically dance,” Peters told the Kitcharee during a candid exchange on Thursday.
The former Northwest Laventille Cultural Movement dancer lamented while “every other artistic discipline has had luck”, dance continues to be “at the bottom of the list” in the hierarchy of creative expressions in T&T. And while home-grown talents like himself are eager to return home and lead a dance revolution, they cannot effectively do so without the proper infrastructure.
“Take for instance Best Village has been around since 1962, yet there is no home, building or studio space that’s designed to foster development and nurturing of the arts. It’s not that individuals don’t want to come home to help, it’s just that the arts, music being the only exception, is not respected as a career,” he brooded.
Despite those physical obstacles Peters says he remains in contact with many young dancers here in T&T and has teamed with other T&T-born creatives based in Norway, the United Kingdom, the United States and Canda to host quarterly online discussions via Zoom.
Peters called for both public and private sector support for such initiatives adding that they can stimulate the growth of “the missing piece of our identity” among the nation’s youth.
“There are so many dancers living overseas who really want to help build the dance community, but it starts with the community. Ideally the aim is to either partner with (the Ministry of) Community Development and eventually host a Caribbean Folkloric Dance conference.
“There is so much richness in our local dances, but we neglect it because it’s not what’s current. Unfortunately, we fail to see that a lack of this leads to a missing piece of our identity, hence the reason why so many youths are lost today. I aim to bring that back through art integration,” he beamed.
An unexpected opportunity
Peters is speaking from experience. A workshop exactly like the ones he envisions put him in front the right eyes and led to his hiring with the Decidedly Jazz Danceworks.
Sabrina Comanescu, a senior dancer with the Canadian company, put on the workshop at the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT), Port of Spain, while visiting the islands with her T&T-born mother.
Peters was at the time a Dance major, studying under well-known local dance choreographer La Shaun Prescott at UTT. Prescott encouraged Comanescu to stage an audition after the Canadian dancer voiced her surprise at the high level of dance talent at UTT.
With the blessing of Decidedly Jazz Danceworks’ artistic director Kimberly Cooper the audition was held, and Peters was the sole dancer, out of 25 auditions, to be selected to make the trip to the Great White North.
Peter says he connects to the American-birthed form of jazz dance through the similarities found in the local bele, minstrel and pique forms he explored while at the Fyzabad Anglican Secondary School in south Trinidad with classmates like percussionist Sheena “Ajibola” Richardson, and chantuelle and radio host Shaka “King Shaka” Alexander.
“It is there (secondary school) my love affair with art dance commenced. It’s a community school known for art integration that at the time housed some of the most prolific influencers in the arts. Can you just imagine being in the same school and cultural group with these trailblazers?” he asked.
Joining the dance programme at UTT opened more doors for Peters as he earned the Beijing Dance Academy’s one-year scholarship programme (2015/2016). While studying in China, Peters learned traditional Chinese folklore and choreographed and taught the high school department Caribbean folk. His choreography later received a Silver Award at the Beijing dance festival (junior division).
After graduating UTT Peters joined and toured with the UniverSoul Circus in the US, before returning home to perform with the Tobago Arts Company in 2021. Earlier this year, after performing a couple guest acts with Decidedly Jazz, he was asked to make the permanent move to Canada and officially join the troupe.
“I aim to dance with this company for as long as I am permitted, also to study ethnography and with this I plan to impart what I learn back to my home company Northwest Laventille Cultural Movement and by extension the nation.
“My annual workshop takes place in August, but I also aim to have a summer intensive back at home this summer where selected dancers work with me and some of my dance friends on understanding the essence of cultural dances and the importance it places on society.
“Long term the plan is to develop a programme that sustains the retention of the cultural dance practices of our nation. I would love to be a cultural ambassador and eventually represent Trinibago on cultural conferences and seminars,” Peters concluded.