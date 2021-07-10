Masterful, minister, matriarch, messenger, Margaret

To put into words the full impact of Dr Margaret Elcock’s contribution to the development of the family unit in Trinidad and Tobago is a near impossible task.
Elcock, founder of the Family-Focus Broadcasting Network (FBN), is lauded as a visionary and pioneer of local gospel music and radio. In 2002 she established Isaac 98.1FM, the first Christian radio station in T&T. And in 2010 she received the Hummingbird Medal Silver for her contribution to the broadcast industry.
Sadly, Elcock’s four decades in broadcasting ended abruptly last Sunday when she passed away following a heart attack. She was 73.
“I don’t think we will ever understand how much of an impact she has made on T&T and the world, through her obedience to God’s calling on her life to spread the full gospel of Jesus Christ through media without compromise,” a thoughtful Christianne Elcock told the Kitcharee about her mother’s life on Thursday.
Christianne, general manager at FBN, said her mother had an open exchange of love with her audience in life and in death. Their “outpouring of love and kind words is overwhelming”.
“I heard someone say that your legacy is in how you treat people and she was the epitome of that. God placed a vision inside of her that drove her to give her all to see it through. She always lived in purpose,” Christianne added.
Setting trends and opening portals
Nicole Larsen, programme manager at FBN worked closely with Elcock in the early days of her radio career at Radio Trinidad. She recalled a passionate visionary that “dramatically influenced everyone resulting in new trends and portals being established”.
“She began her career as a Christian Radio Broadcaster in 1991, and it was soon apparent that she was consumed with a vision for all things family: hence the name of her ministry. She recognised that this aspect of national life needed to be emphasised and catered to, and so the programming she introduced was very deliberate in its content,” Larsen recalled.
Elcock believed getting the nation in order meant first putting strong family units in place, Larsen continued. She had committed her life to the Christian ministry and saw its teachings as a viable vehicle to achieve those ideals.
“From the beginning, she never compromised her strong Christian beliefs, not even for sponsors. That meant no ads were aired on the station for alcohol or cigarettes. Dr Elcock stood steadfast, knowing that what she was called to do was bigger than her and those listening needed her commitment to her belief.
“Whether it was teaching men how to love and honour their wives; and women how to respect their spouses and serve their families; or children being taught good morals, and parents and adults how to be good and productive citizens, Mrs Elcock ensured there was niche programming for the entire family,” Larsen said.
Elcock provided a platform for messages of peace and love in the aftermath of the 1990 coup providing “a refreshing change in the musical landscape” that was “sorely needed”, Larsen recalled.
“That was indeed pioneering at its best, and it has had an ongoing, ripple effect. Ever the servant-leader, always leading by example, she began the week’s radio programming with her flagship programme, Sounds Glorious, heard every Sunday morning; she also held down 98.1 FM’s first shift, Monday to Friday, until her cutback from active announcing,” she added.
Larsen said Elcock shared a close relationship with the late Bahamian Minister Dr Myles Munroe and was devastated following his tragic passing in 2014. Munroe and his wife Ruth died instantly when their aircraft struck a crane at a ship yard near the Grand Bahama International Airport.
“We attended the funeral in the Bahamas, and I saw how his passing had surely impacted her. The same goes for her mother, the matriarch of the family, Mrs Edna Toppin, whom we all affectionately called Mudsy. They truly loved each other, and so Mrs E was greatly affected by the passing of her mother, a woman who was so humble and so generous with her love,” Larsen recounted.
A family legacy
Elcock practised what she preached and displayed steadfast commitment to her own family including her husband Justice Lloyd Elcock, her five children—one deceased—, six grandchildren, three siblings and by extension all those who worked for her, Larsen insisted.
“We cannot forget the annual dinners at her home, which she opened up to her staff, her second family. Oh yes, she was a festive person; she loved to celebrate, whether it was Christmas or some other joyous occasion. You had to be in the circle to know this, but I’ll tell you: Mrs E loved Will Smith’s movies,” Larsen joked.
Christianne, meanwhile, counted accompanying her mother to the Sunday morning broadcast of Sounds Glorious among her most prized childhood memories.
“She loved this programme because it was a time of pure worship for her. I would assist her in the background and was really touched because while certain worship songs were playing, she would often close her eyes, lift her hands and sing loudly with her headphones on. She didn’t care how she sounded when singing out loud, she was just engrossed in worship. That is when I realised that the programme was not just a job for her but ministry,” Christianne said.
Christianne said three years prior to her death her mother began grooming her to take over FBN.
“I do feel a responsibility as her daughter to carry on her legacy because she asked me to run the company in 2018. She trained and mentored me over these three years and would often tell me that she had passed the baton on to me. I feel like I have to honour her request and legacy,” Christianne revealed.
Larsen, meanwhile, admitted that Elcock’s humility and genuine surprise at receiving awards and commendations would forever remain a marvel. That and their trips to Tobago and Israel remain her most prized memories of a near two-decade friendship.
“It was remarkable how she did not see herself as the recognisable trailblazer, or national icon, that she had become. She became not merely my employer, but a friend. I saw her as a trendsetter, how she dared to be different; to pursue her passion, while bringing others along with her. Nowadays, she would have been termed as the ultimate influencer.
“One of her sayings which she practised for the 30 years of her ministry was: ‘Give the people what they need, not what they want’. For her, that meant everyone needed to have a personal relationship with God and God alone
“So, showing love for others; spurring others on to know God and to be all He created them to be; to be purpose-driven and impacting the world meaningfully, would be a great way of paying tribute to her as a people,” Larsen concluded.