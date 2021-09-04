MASTERPIECE!

THIS year marks the 60th anniversary of A House for Mr Biswas by Sir VS Naipaul. But the passing of time hasn’t worn away the visceral connection its fans feel toward the novel’s protagonist. The novel’s plot seems simple enough; it revolves around Mohun Biswas, who appears to be blighted from birth, and his struggle to have a house of his own. But the story Naipaul expertly weaves from Biswas’ inauspicious beginnings and through each of his failed attempts at having a home of his own combined with the engaging characters who inhabit the novel has cemented its status as one of the greatest books of the 20th century.
Six decades after it was published, A House for Mr Biswas remains a classic for those who have read it and a literary gem waiting to be discovered by those who are yet to explore the pages beyond its cover.
Writer, literary critic and Professor Emeritus Kenneth Ramchand was in his mid-20s when he first read A House for Mr Biswas in 1963. He had just spent four years as a student at the University of Edinburgh. The novel brought him a respite from cold, grey, wintry days in Edinburgh and transported him back to his home in the tropics.
“In those days you came home only after you had finished your degree, and now I was reliving every sound, every smell, every voice: remembering the sun, the sea, the hot pitch road, the scent of the rum shops, everything about the island including what I hated and I rode with Mr Biswas through the first 50 years of the 20th century and even more intensely the years 1939 to 1950 before I entered the larger world of San Fernando and Naparima College,” says Ramchand. “It was exhilarating and depressing, full of threat and sadness and promise. For the last 50 years I have heard people say the book is too long. For me, in 1963 it was not long enough.”
Sixty years after it was published A House for Mr Biswas remains socially and culturally relevant, says the literary critic. For starters, says Ramchand, it is a detailed and “natural” account of the evolution of people of Indian origin in Trinidad in the first 50 years of the 20th century. It is also a brilliant account of the parallel evolution of Trinidad in the same period. The novel shows the stages in the evolution of a person of Indian origin into a Trinidadian person, one who brings his own being and his ancestral heritage to Trinidadianess; and it shows an old way of life only just beginning to realise that it has to develop new resources and rediscover what it has forgotten if it is to cope with and contribute meaningfully to the new world.
“For these reasons, every Trinidadian of whatever ethnic origin who wants to understand the making of himself and his world would benefit from paying close attention to A House for Mr Biswas,” says Ramchand.
Shall never fade away
There is another personal reason why the novel continues to be relevant.
“This novel is a belated fulfillment of a father-son relationship,” says Ramchand. “It is the only Naipaul novel that is written unreservedly out of love (author for his character, son in real life for his father) and that is why it is unlikely to fade or become irrelevant. Everything that lasts is done out of love.”
Over the decades A House for Mr Biswas earned international acclaim. Time magazine included A House for Mr Biswas in its all-time 100 novels and it is among BBC Arts’ 100 ‘most inspiring’ novels. In 2018, former US president Barack Obama listed the novel as one of the best books he read that year. Appreciation for the novel seems to be more unreserved abroad than it is here, noted Ramchand.
“The book is still alive. It is valued abroad for its universal themes and that won’t come to an end. The appreciation here, however, is shallow and sometimes grudging. The book will be trotted out whenever we want to celebrate how we got the Nobel Prize, Olympic 100 metre gold, Brian Lara, Peter Minshall and one or two others. It is valued here not because we have got around to understanding what it is saying to us, but as PR. It’s the same way we honour all our geniuses - pan, calypso, mas, art, writing, dance - without learning anything from them as a society,” he says.
A complex man
Much has been said about Naipaul’s personal life in recent years. The Nobel laureate was, as most agree, a difficult, complex man who said and wrote provocative and controversial things. But rather than debate his character, Ramchand prefers to let Naipaul’s writing do the talking. Ramchand recalls that Naipaul once said that everything about himself that matters is to be found in his imaginative writing. So when Ramchand along with the Friends of Mr Biswas recently celebrated Naipaul’s birthday, they presented readings and performances from his comedies without commentary and without defending or attacking the man VS Naipaul.
“The mantra for the programme was: let the writing do the talking. Some of the people who attended said they were amazed by what they heard and that they were going to get and read the books from which the readings were taken,” he adds. “Naipaul’s comedies tend to be ignored by people with a touchy political bent.”
Ramchand says there are worthwhile qualities in Naipaul’s later works like One Out of Many, Tell Me Who To Kill and In A Free State; and A Bend In The River is the Trinidad author finding himself again. But on the whole he prefers to go back to the sheer expressive qualities of his earlier works such as The Suffrage of Elvira which he says is more insightful on the nature of politics and about the levels of corruption in our society today than any other book he has ever read. Those wishing to rediscover Naipaul through his works might also consider another of Ramchand’s suggestions about Miguel Street - Naipaul’s first book which was published in 1959.
“It is still the best book if you want to feel the meeting of people and cultures in our small place and the emergence of the unique Trinidadian person, the Trinidad language and the Trinidadian tone of voice. Above all, in these books, Naipaul takes delight in his characters - their follies, foibles and social pretensions; and he admires the ways in which they survive and hold their lives together. In the early works, his people are people,” says Ramchand.
When writer and academic Rashad Hosein who was twice shortlisted for the Commonwealth Short Story Prize finally settled down to read A House for Mr Biswas four years ago he had a lot of expectations. What immediately stood out for Hosein was the dialogue. It’s an important novel, not just to Trinidad but to the world, says Hosein.
“While a lot of it deals with Indo-Trinidadian culture, there are universal themes in A House for Mr Biswas as well as truths about the human condition,” says Hosein. “The premise of a man with the desire to own a home is simple, but Naipaul’s writing unravels the layers - the cultural, colonial and psychological complexities - to explore concepts of longing, freedom, change and ambition. These are themes we can all empathise with or at the very least understand and I think part of the reason the book holds up so well (and will continue to be read) is because of this relatability.”