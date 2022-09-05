 
After two years of lockdowns and remote learning, SEA pupils from the Mayaro/Rio Claro region were recognised and celebrated for their hard work. The youngsters also heard from speakers who motivated and encouraged them as they transition to a new chapter in their academic lives.
For the past 20 years, the Mayaro Past Pupils’ Association (MPPA) has honoured those who sit the examination from the south-western communities. The annual event aims to encourage and motivate youngsters in the community and environs to continue striving for success. The guests of honour all received hampers, products and gifts from several sponsors. Twenty top performers were selected from Mayaro and ten from Rio Claro-based schools and they received special prizes and awards.
Led by Oliver Alexander, president of the MPPA, this year’s function welcomed every SEA pupil who wrote the exam at one of the 11 primary schools in Mayaro and Rio Claro.
Bmobile joined other corporate entities to provide support to the MPPA, a registered NGO focused on building its community.
Alexander said, “Bmobile has been a long-time partner and is no stranger to our work and community. We were grateful that they once again stepped in to be a part of this initiative. The children also loved the gaming devices brought in for their enjoyment on the day of the awards. Many of these children did not have the benefit of a graduation ceremony, so this was it. And that gaming set-up was a celebration for these kids. Bmobile went the extra mile and the kids definitely had a good time,” he added.
“Mayaro is a community that is near and dear to our hearts,” Anjanie Ramesar-Soom, of the Corporate, Environmental, Social and Reputation Management team at TSTT, highlighted. “We are proud to support the work of the MPPA and their awards and to see that it is a source of motivation for the students each year. We were also happy to bring some fun, excitement and joy to the awards through the provision of entertainment for the attendees on the day. Mr Alexander and the team at the MPPA continue to do a stellar job each year and we continue to support their vision of improvement in education for the Rio Claro and Mayaro communities,” she added.
Pupils also experienced the launch of the MPPA Cultural Programme, showcasing three youngsters who played tassa for the attendees. The equipment was recently purchased for the community, and there will be a programme to teach tassa to interested youngsters.
Alexander stated, “We also plan to expand into the pan and the moko jumbie art form. We understand that not every student will be academically inclined, and even those who enjoy extracurricular activities can participate, too. So, we plan to expand our cultural programme and bring teachers of these art forms right here so that our children in the area can benefit.”
The attendees were also inspired by the testimony of a victim of attempted filicide by her father, Sarah Siewchan-Rajkoomar, who encouraged them to battle the odds despite their circumstances. Now a teacher herself, Siewchan-Rajkoomar and her family’s tragic story were once national headlines. She used this turnaround in her life story to encourage the young boys and girls to keep striving for their goals and aspirations.
The MPPA also launched its Back-to-School Book Drive, which will help pupils with books, stationery, uniforms and more. Those who wish to contribute may directly assist a child or make a general donation.

• The MPPA can be contacted at 685-1136 (Oliver Alexander) or 486-5085 (Neil Ramlal), and direct donations can be made to their bank account at Republic Bank (Mayaro Branch) via Account # 470 800 586 501. The MPPA is a registered NGO with the Ministry of Legal Affairs and the Ministry of Sport and Community Development. 

