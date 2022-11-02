With a steaming cup of dhal in one hand and an empty extra to dip out more in the other, Scampy lamented the plight he and his comrades had found themselves in despite the pleadings of their respective families.
“You know hunting is in we blood so we too harden to listen to anybody. Those couple hours of hot sun real fool we. Is rain on top of rain since we start this hunting season. Boyie say he staying home because his arthritis acting up. Well, look how we looking to get that same arthritis in this wet bush. With this bad weather, no flambeautay for anybody tonight!”
The dogs were all tightly curled in a corner, enjoying the warmth of the camp fire but keeping one eye open for the call to lavouais in the rains. Wet weather is known to be a hound dog’s favourite time when the scent of the wild animals cling to the wet bush. They are also most comfortable when the ground is soft and there is nothing to cause injury to their paws.
The relentless rains of October have dampened the spirits of hunters across the country. Catches have been meagre in some parts, and paillasse (empty-handed) in most. A lot of time is spent in camp just enjoying the camaraderie of the moment or just staying home with their families.
In the Cedros and Moruga areas, hunters blame climate change for the flooded conditions they encounter. They catch “One one ‘gouti and one one lappe” when there is a two to three-hour reprieve from the rains. The animals use this short period to come out to feed and return quickly to their hideouts.
“With this rain, most times the animal will pass and you don’t hear it. When the rain is heavy, it washes out the scent from the bush and covers the prints on the ground. When the animal crosses a river, where you going after that? That amount of water would flood your boots and more.”
“When all ravine take water, you have to get out as fast as you could and the rain falls so funny these days, when you take a chance in a little sun the rain comes down suddenly on you. You can’t even see your own chipping (trail marker) in this bad weather.”
Hunters in the north, especially in the Cumaca area, also blame climate change for the heavy water that now rushes down what used to be dry ravines over the years. If they take a chance when there is a break in the heavy rainfall, they risk getting stranded in the forest because crossing those fast flowing streams is too risky. Sentrymen are the ones hardest hit this season. They have been denied their pastime because theirs is an exposed stance to adverse weather; singing and biting insects and falling asleep ten feet off the ground.
These men do not want to risk sitting on a scaffold getting wet all night with no chance to hear the animals coming in the rain.
According to Scampy, “It is one thing to sit shivering in wet clothes all night with your teeth rattling like chac chac but for what? Only cold in your bones and no protein to nourish your hungry stomach later.”
Kato sat in his camp and waited for the rain to cease so that he could try his luck in the bush. He issued words of warning to others wanting to venture out at this time.
“The snake population, especially the mapepire has increased because of the absence of hunters in the forest. Usually we kill the poisonous snakes when we meet them but because of the bad weather, they have the chance to multiply without interference from us. They come out to feed too and this is when you have to be careful.”
“We’re not saying to kill all the snakes when you meet them, only the poisonous ones. Remember snakes have a useful role to play in the balance of life in the forest too.”
“We are also seeing plenty caimans about. This is because of the spread of water everywhere and the hunters staying home. Not all caimans would retreat and hide when they sense danger. You find them aggressive sometimes.”
This brings to mind an incident about two decades ago when men in Valencia found no escape from an advancing caiman but to literally run up a tree as fast as they could to get out of reach.
November has always been a month of flooding each year after the petit careme of October. This year, changing seasonal conditions have brought torrential rains and flooding in October. Hunters wait to see if this November will bring additional rains or a welcome respite.
Credit is due to Buddie Miller, author of the book Hunting and Conservation in Trinidad and Tobago, for assistance with the spelling of some of the hunters’ words quoted in this article.