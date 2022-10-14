Meat fest for Halloween

STEAK lovers, you are in for a ghoulish treat.
Chef Paul A Grant is bringing his popular Meat Fest back to Trinidad and Tobago the Halloween weekend, October 28 to 30.
The three-day meat mouth massacre will feature special combinations of Chef Grant’s famous T-Bone and sirloin steaks. There will also be a menu option for lamb lovers. It’s all happening at his self-titled Irish restaurant, located opposite Skinner Park on the Southern Main Road in San Fernando.
“I wanna bring some (expletive) life back,” Chef Grant said with a thick Irish accent and a playful glint in his eye, when he sat with the Express at his steakhouse last Sunday.
It was the last night of Trinidad and Tobago Restaurant Week (TTRW) and the outspoken chef was in a good mood, having already served his last customer and closed his doors after a hectic ten days. Now tending to his special guests, among them TTRW founder Shira Mohammed, he let his guard down and spoke freely about his thoughts on the local restaurant industry.
“We need some umph,” he continued with an impish grin.
“It doesn’t have to be a rum party or whatever the case might be, but let people who enjoy good food come together and eat. And if you can’t eat all, take home the rest. Now that is value for money,” the toothy chef added with a hearty laugh.
Providing value for money is a serious mandate for Paul A Grant Steakhouse. That and consistently delivering on its growing reputation for cooking the best steaks in T&T.
“There is nothing that can beat consistency. You can put 1,000 chefs in the kitchen, unfortunately my customers will tell you… chef didn’t cook that,” he beamed, his words pulling nods of approval from sleepy-itis heads atop full bellies.
Chef Grant served up a succulent, juicy, perfect pair of T-bone and sirloin steaks off his TTRW menu, last Sunday. All four steaks came with creamy Irish mashed potatoes and mushrooms. He also prepared an equally moist serving of lamb cutlets.
The real eye-catcher in his display, however, was an a la carte order of a massive tomahawk steak made by musician Dax Cartar. The massive slab of meat is essentially a rib-eye beef steak specifically cut with at least five inches of rib bone left intact.
“I feel like an animal,” Cartar declared with a low growl when the chef placed the tomahawk in an oversized plate in front of him.
The joy of serving
Chef Grant says he lives for that genuine child-like joy his meats put on the faces of visitors to his restaurant.
He recalled the demand for him to cook days after coming out of hospital following an accident a couple years ago. Sadly, Chef Grant suffered serious damage to his right arm and suffers from limited mobility. However, he is due to travel abroad in the coming weeks to fit a prosthetic, he revealed.
“I have people when I came out of hospital, steel in my arm, and they requested me to cook for them. As I keep saying it’s all about consistency,” he said.
Grant says many restaurants have erred by compromising their quality, through the use of cheaper or fewer ingredients, in order to maintain their price points in the face of rising prices of goods. While he understands the challenges to balance the books better than most, he believes such actions are like “cutting off your nose to spite your features”.
“I’ve gone out to eat a couple times and I see everybody has sliced the quality. But when you slice the quality of food, yuh slicing your customers. My father always told me, take a little, live long. If I eh get rich now, to hell if I gonna die tryin’. It is a legacy and a name to leave behind and that is all I look for. Me no look for nothing else,” he said about his determination to uphold the standard of his brand.
He shared a story of a young woman named Tiffany visiting his restaurant on the final weekend of TTRW as real-life proof of the rewards of protecting his brand. Tiffany had to cancel her reservation for two to dine in as her friend with the transport was unable to make it due to personal reasons.
Knowing her friend was in a dark place Tiffany took a taxi from her home in Port of Spain and came to collect the orders to take to her friend and her lift her up. The story touched Chef Grant deeply.
“Listen, the girl rip me heart out me chest. Out of everything I have done for the Restaurant Week that was the highlight. Me don’ care how many times I flip tables, but this young lady called Tiffany…absolutely amazing. That is a level of commitment to friendship,” an emotional Chef Grant said.
Grant said every restaurant owner must understand that the people who walk through their doors and sit at their tables chose them over hundreds of options.
“Every customer that comes by me they pass 100,000 restaurants. Who is Paul Grant? Just a tadpole in an ocean. We have big sharks swimming out there and I’m just an umph. But I must be doing something right,” he concluded with a raised finger and wide smile.