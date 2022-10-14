Meat fest for Halloween

STEAK lovers, you are in for a ghoulish treat.

Chef Paul A Grant is bringing his popular Meat Fest back to Trinidad and Tobago the Halloween weekend, October 28 to 30.

The three-day meat mouth massacre will feature special combinations of Chef Grant’s famous T-Bone and sirloin steaks. There will also be a menu option for lamb lovers. It’s all happening at his self-titled Irish restaurant, located opposite Skinner Park on the Southern Main Road in San Fernando.