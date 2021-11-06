A monthly roundup of news about Caribbean books and writers, presented by the NGC Bocas Lit Fest
Welcome to the latest installment of the Bocas Book Bulletin, a monthly roundup of Caribbean literary news, curated by the NGC Bocas Lit Fest, Tinidad and Tobago’s annual literary festival, and published in the Sunday Express.
New releases
Sanctuaries of Invention (Peepal Tree Press), the sixth collection of poems by Trinidadian writer Jennifer Rahim—winner of the 2018 OCM Bocas Prize for Caribbean Literature—tackles up-to-the-moment subjects like the Covid-19 pandemic and the climate change crisis, while meditating on bigger questions of time, human nature, and how our lives are shaped by specific geographies and histories. The book also testifies to the power of language and literature to transcend the present: “Words fly the grave, steal / the only thunder a virus can claim, / and, alive, / witness to goodness that quietly thrives.”
Monster in the Middle (Penguin Random House), the second novel by USVI-born Tiphanie Yanique, traces family histories across decades to “map the emotional inheritance” of a young couple in love in New York City. Ranging from the Caribbean to West Africa to the US, charting “family lore and love stories” across generations, the novel “posits that in order to answer the question ‘who are we meant to be with?’ we must first understand who we are and how we came to be”.
A Plethora of Dead Ends (Notion Press) by Lance Dowrich—winner of the 2016 Commonwealth Short Story Prize for the Caribbean region—is a short fiction collection with a comic twist, examining the twists and absurdities of life in the contemporary Caribbean. His main character, Ethelbert G Sandiford, “navigates through his dead-end life with a mixture of luck and ingenuity” — resulting in chuckles for the reader.
The Annual Migration of Clouds (ECW Press) by Caribbean-Canadian Premee Mohamed is a “post-apocalyptic hopepunk novella” set in the prairie province of Alberta in the aftermath of a climate disaster, where “a woman infected with a mysterious parasite must choose whether to pursue a rare opportunity far from home or stay and help rebuild her community.” At its heart is a mediation on family, belonging, and the future.
Matters Arising (Royards) by Kenneth Ramchand collects a number of the eminent literary scholar’s newspaper columns originally published in the Trinidad Guardian newspaper, ranging in subject from books, writers, and culture more broadly to politics, sports, and current affairs. Trenchantly argued and full of insights, this volume reminds the reader what doing intellectual work in public can look like in the Caribbean.
Nature’s Wild: Love Sex, and Law in the Caribbean (Duke University Press) by Trinidad-born Andil Gosine “engages with questions of humanism, queer theory, and animality to examine and revise understandings of queer desire in the Caribbean”. Chapters range from recounting the author’s experiences at an all-boys secondary school in Trinidad to examining the work of LGBT activist Colin Robinson and artist Kelly Sinnapah Mary, along with legal cases in support of LGBT rights in Trinidad and Guyana — “calling for a reassessment of what political liberation might look like”.
Awards and prizes
Nicole Sealey, born in St Thomas in the USVI, is the winner of the 2021 Forward Prize for Best Single Poem, for “Pages 22–29, an excerpt from The Ferguson Report: An Erasure.” This year’s Forward Prizes — among the most prestigious awards for poetry in the UK — were announced on 24 October. Sealey’s winning poem was based on the official report on the 2014 murder of Michael Brown by police in Ferguson, Missouri, USA. Judge Shivanee Ramlochan described it as “a poem of resonant cultural and social value”.
The novel This One Sky Day by Jamaican-British writer Leone Ross was shortlisted for the 2021 Goldsmiths Prize, an annual prize of £10,000 for “fiction that breaks the mould or extends the possibilities of the novel form,” administered by Goldsmiths, University of London. The winner will be announced on 10 November.
The shortlist for the 2021 TS Eliot Prize — an annual prize for the best book of poems published in the UK or Ireland—includes books by two British poets of Caribbean heritage: All the Names Given, by Raymond Antrobus, and The Kids, by Hannah Lowe. The winner of the prize, which comes with a cash award of £25,000, will be announced on 10 January, 2022.
The first-ever Bocas Lit Fest Children’s Book Prize, supported by the Unit Trust Corporation, has announced a shortlist of three books: When Life Gives You Mangoes, by Kereen Getten of Jamaica; Chaos in Castries, by Carol Mitchell of St Kitts and Nevis; and A Different Me, A Better You, by Janet Morrison of Jamaica. The prize recognises Caribbean books for young independent readers aged 7 to 12, and comes with a cash award of US$1,000. The winner will be announced in November.
A one-off pair of Bocas Emerging Writers Fellowships were launched and opened for applications on 6 November, on the final day of “A Map to the Door of No Return at 20: A Gathering”, a virtual conference hosted by York University, Toronto, marking the 20th anniversary of Dionne Brand’s landmark book. The Bocas Emerging Writers Fellowships are for early-career Caribbean-based writers whose work explores questions, ideas, and genre-crossing forms in the vein of Brand’s text.
The fellowships run for six months, during which both writers will receive support in advancing or completing a book manuscript or other body of work.
The fellowships are made possible by generous donations from Canisia Lubrin, winner of the overall 2021 OCM Bocas Prize for Caribbean Literature; Dionne Brand, winner of the 2019 OCM Bocas Prize in the fiction category; Christina Sharpe, judge for the 2022 OCM Bocas Prize in the fiction category; and a private donor. See application guidelines at www.bocaslitfest.com/awards/emerging-writers-fellowships-2022.
Other news
The final 2021 season of the popular Bios & Bookmarks author interview series, hosted by the NGC Bocas Lit Fest, begins on 14 November. With the theme “At home the green remains”—a line from a poem by the late Jamaican writer John Figueroa—the series offers in-depth conversations with authors of recent books with an environmental or ecological theme. Featured writers include Amanda Smyth, Barbara Lalla, and Jason Allen-Paisant. Bios & Bookmarks episodes are streamed on Facebook Live via the NGC Bocas Lit Fest page.
The NGC Bocas Lit Fest monthly online workshop series continues with “The History Around Me: Writing Popular History”, led by UWI emerita professor and Trinidad Express columnist Bridget Brereton, on 27 November.
Aimed at authors at all levels interested in writing about family or social history, biography or autobiography, this workshop will cover the fundamentals of research and how to turn dry facts into compelling narratives.
See registration details at www.bocaslitfest.com/workshops.
Caribbean bestsellers
Independent bookshop Paper Based (paperbased.org) shares its top-selling Caribbean titles for the past month:
1. Fortune, by Amanda Smyth
2. The Mermaid of Black Conch, by Monique Roffey
3. Lepers and Love in Trinidad, by Anthony de Verteuil
4. Dangerous Freedom, by Lawrence Scott
5. One Thousand Eyes, by Barbara Lalla