Meet the mountain crab

We know of crabs living in our seas, mangroves and rivers, but believe it or not, there are crabs residing on our mountains as well.
The mountain crab (Eudaniela garmani) is appropriately named as it is found at high elevations in the forest. It inhabits freshwater streams and rivers at altitudes of 50 to 800 metres above sea level. Not only are these unique crabs found in Trinidad and Tobago but in parts of Venezuela as well.
The mountain crab’s body exhibits a beautiful chestnut brown colour. Like other crabs, it has a broad upper body shell or carapace, one which can reach over ten centimetres in length. The carapace is part of the crab’s external skeleton or exoskeleton, which provides protection for its soft tissue underneath.
A natural behaviour of the mountain crab is to dig burrows in its habitat which it would use to reside. These crabs would also seek refuge in rock crevices and under boulders. Its body colour helps it to seamlessly blend into the surrounding environment.
Having the ability to camouflage helps the mountain crab with survival. Not only does this strategy allow the crab to stay hidden from predators but it also gives it a higher chance of catching prey.
Being nocturnal by nature, this crab species hunts at night. It is said to be a sit-and-wait predator which then pounces on prey that comes close enough to be caught. This crustacean uses its powerful limbs to help catch animals, including shrimp, fish, insects and even snakes. It can also consume fruit as part of its diet.
After a successful hunt, the mountain crab uses its first pair of front legs, which are modified into pincers, to break pieces of its food and bring it to its mouth during feeding. Like other crab species, this decapod, or ten-footed animal, has four other pairs of legs which it uses for walking or moving through water.
The mountain crab is typically a solitary animal, but have been known to gather together for mating. Females are said to lay 200 to 300 eggs. A fascinating fact about the female mountain crab is that after the eggs hatch, the tiny babies are retained in a pouch on the underside of her body. The baby crabs stay there until their first moult, after which they are released into the water.
Having a pouch similar to another local animal called the black-eared opossum or manicou, the mountain crab has also adopted the name of manicou crab.
Whichever name it is called, this crab species may face the risk of being over-exploited as there is not much data on its current population status. Of the world’s over 4,500 species of crabs, there is one type which lives high up in our mountains.
This outstanding feature of this local animal is one which should be appreciated and respected. So next time you stroll through our forested mountains, maybe you will be fortunate to come across this phenomenal crab.
• Follow my work with animals:
Facebook: Sharleen Khan
Instagram: zoogirlsharleen
YouTube: Sharleen Khan