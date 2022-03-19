Mekaiel giving thanks for life

In the face of financial struggles, painful personal losses and growing uncertainty it’s important to remember to give thanks for life and the opportunity it presents to turn things around.
That’s the timely Lenten reminder from gospel act Pslamist Mekaiel with his new release “Deep Down”.
Mekaiel (Anthony Gonzales) says during the difficult times of living through all the losses of the Covid-19 pandemic, the nation should hold close to their creator knowing better days will come.
“It is my prayer that when people listen to ‘Deep Down’, that they can feel God’s love coming through it as they are also encouraged by it. It’s my hope that they’re reminded of the blessing of still being alive to do our best to carry on the legacy of those we love,” an emotive Mekaiel told the Kitcharee during an online exchange last Wednesday.
That hopeful message of “Deep Down” is one the San Fernando-based singer firstly wrote as a personal memo. The Marcus Steele-produced track details the grief he felt in losing his grandmother Annetta Collins, cousin Ralph Gittens and best friend Billyduane Bennett all within three months to Covid-19.
“On November 21, 2021 I received word that my cousin, Ralph Gittens, had died. He was always a caring person and actually the first to give me my first-ever beat when I began my musical career. It hurt to get that news, but I couldn’t function after learning that one of my best friends, Billyduane Bennett, who was a fellow music minister and my first-ever talent manager, had passed away on December 13, 2021. It’s still strange not being able to call him right now for advice, a joke, or share his company to and from an event.
“Then, on January 3 of this year, I received word that my grandmother, Annetta Collins, had died, and I was stunned. I cried and could only pray for the strength for my mother, and my family, and I would be lying if I claimed that all of this hasn’t been difficult,” he said earnestly.
Born out of immense pain
Amid all that grief Steele sent Mekaiel an instrumental track that inadvertently threw him an emotional life raft. Little did the 28-year-old gospel singer realise how much he would need it as more incoming sad news would leave him feeling even further asea.
On January 30 his close friend and musical collaborator Samuel Dyer died at the Port of Spain General Hospital after suffering a fatal brain bleed.
“After listening to it (the track), I just knew that I had to write what was on my heart, so I took what I had written to Samuel and he said he loved it and would collaborate with me on the background vocal arrangement.
“I was overjoyed and began the recording process, but before I could have Samuel listen to the mastered version, on January 30, I was told that he had passed away, and his death still hurts in ways I can’t adequately express,” Mekaiel lamented.
Mekaiel says he hopes “Deep Down” brings hurting souls in T&T and throughout the region the similar comfort he felt while writing and recording the song.
“Being able to express how I’ve been feeling through this time of sadness in this song and dedicating it to those I’ve recently lost has been a huge help to me and dealing with all of it. I pray it does the same for others,” he said.
Buoyed by re-opening places of worship
The recent relaxing of pandemic restrictions now mean many houses of worship can resume normal services. Mekaiel says that news has come at the perfect time for many in his field longing to share their uplifting musical messages with fans.
“I can safely say that many of us have been doing our best to be prepared and ready for this moment when things are opening back up. A lot of us have been hoping for this semblance of normalcy and I hope that churches and gospel promoters will be open to returning to hosting, in a greater capacity, special services and events. The energy and atmosphere that live events provide is second-to-none and I’m beyond hyped to move around with my band and worship with a live audience,” he said.
The pandemic was an all-time low for his creativity, he admits. But, there is a new found determination within to right the ship and get his ministry sailing again. Fans can look out for his debut album later this year, he added.
“I pulled myself out of that low point and got back to work in whichever way or capacity that was possible and I haven’t stopped even when the pandemic has created some more hurdles that I have to get over.
“Presently, I’ve been doing some impromptu street ministry performances and I’ve also been planning and confirming dates for a hopeful Church tour, so maybe, I’ll be at your church soon to minister in music,” he winked.
Mekaiel’s “Deep Down” Lyrics
Verse 1:
Lost ah’ friend, lost my cousin,
Finances in trouble...
My mind inna place I can’t explain!
So hurt by the pain & struggle...
Pre-Chorus:
My heart felt lost to defeat,
I had to fall on my knees,
Garment of praise is what I need.
Lost without his arms around me,
Cried out to Him for some peace
Dis’ what de’ Word’a God told me:
Hook:
See de’ God that I’m serving, (serving)
He sees me as worthy, (worthy)
There is no greater love I know (yeah)
Through de’ darkness, I’m dancing
There’s beauty for ashes
His peace runnin’ deep down in my soul!
Verse 2:
Lord be merciful to me, (yeah)
My eyes grow weak with sorrow,
Every part of me needs ya’! (Lawd)
I give my all unto You...
Knowing You have a reason,
and this just for a season (Aye)
Pre Chrous:
Hook (x2)
Verse 3:
Children of the King...
We will overcome!
Thank You fadda for...
All that You have done!
Lord in Your presence...
There is fullness of joy!
Thank you fadda’ God...
The victory is won!
Pre-Chorus
HOOK (x2)