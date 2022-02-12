Melick’s modern Tambu Bamboo

It will be a bittersweet event, this afternoon, for Chairman of the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation (TUCO) South Zone, Ras Kommanda (Steve Pascall), when Kaiso Showkase opens its doors.

He can’t enter Naparima Bowl, which is deemed a safe zone, because he remains unvaccinated. Another bugbear is Kommanda’s still awaiting funding from the Culture Ministry and National Carnival Commission (NCC) to offset expenses during A Taste of Carnival 2022.