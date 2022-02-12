Melick’s modern Tambu Bamboo

An ode to bamboo atop a metallic Jouvert beat has catapulted 25-year-old Melick Baptiste into the soca spotlight.
Baptiste’s repetitive tongue-in-cheek refrain of “Take bamboo gyal” has been on repeat wherever soca music is played. Not since the rhythmic clatter of the tambu bamboo, during colonial times, has the green stalk been so heavily featured in the annual festival.
While the Laventille Road, San Juan-born singer undoubtedly has the marquee sound of Carnival 2022, he says it’s a level of success and attention he never could have predicted.
“I wouldn’t say is the biggest song for Carnival. I would say let the people say that, yuh know. I will never say it,” Baptiste started rather coyly, during a WhatsApp exchange with the Kitcharee on Thursday.
“Honestly it feels great. I never really expected this to happen. I expected the song to reach somewhere, but never this big, internationally. I never expected it to grow so quickly and make me a big artiste. It’s all very, very shocking to me,” he continued more earnestly.
Music is a popular pastime in the Baptiste household. It became a genuine interest for a teenaged Baptiste after seeing his uncle excel as the mic-man for a DJ sound system in their community. That spark was nurtured at his alma mater Barataria North Secondary School.
“I used to sit and listen to them (his uncle’s sound system) play music. I fell in love with it and started to follow his footsteps into DJing and micing. I also started to do music in school. A teacher by the name of Mr Erskine give us the opportunity to do it. Some teachers didn’t like it because of the type of music we were playing. but he always used to fight for us to continue to do it. It end up being a generation thing. We taught some students and they taught others,” Baptiste beamed.
Filling the void
The height of the pandemic with its lockdowns and restrictions was a difficult time for most music creatives. Unable to stage events and uncertain about when their next pay cheque would come many opted to retreat into their creative hubs and not release new material.
That decision made space in the music marketplace for new acts hawking new sounds to a starved public, Baptiste mused.
“During the pandemic it was hard for me also, but I honestly think at the same time it did give us new artistes a chance. Soca artistes were holding back some of their music, because not enough money was really making for them. It didn’t make sense for them to have a hit and to drop it,” he explained.
While there was a fall off in supply the public’s demand for new content only increased in those months of isolation, he added. And so, they had to turn to new suppliers for their soca fix.
“As the place got quiet and people wasn’t really dropping any content it actually had people hungry and searching for music. It gave me an opportunity to get a breakthrough within the soca industry. So, yes, while Covid is a bad thing and I went through the pain, it gave me an opportunity. But I would still call it bad time because so many lives were lost and there is nothing more important than a life, no music, no career, nothing,” he said.
Baptiste says he is in full support of the National Carnival Commission’s “Taste of Carnival” abridged version of the festival. Undoubtedly his phone will continue to ring off the hook for bookings for upcoming events. But Baptiste says he may not be on the island come Carnival Friday.
His managements is currently in talks with promoters in the United States to organise a tour that will take him to several cities including Washington, Atlanta, New York and Brooklyn, among others.
“My ‘Taste of Carnival’ is very satisfying because to me it’s better than nothing at all. Knowing we are still in a pandemic and cases are sky high in Trinidad and worldwide we are actually still getting a taste to me that is better than nothing. But I may not even be here for all of it because I’m supposed to be on tour in the US from February 25, so we will see,” he said.
For the coming week, however, his focus remains on completing the music video for the song and capitalising on all the attention it is receiving on social media.
“Our first aim is a music video because not enough people know my face. Then more music will be coming, especially soca, more images, more videos, it’s a lot of marketing strategy. We see Tik Tok is taking over with ‘Take Bamboo’ right about now so we want to captilise on that. My thing is, once you keep bringing good music all would be good so we have to just keep praying and delivering,” Baptiste concluded.