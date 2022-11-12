Melly’s mind on ‘868’ tunes and pastelles

Two things are on Melly Rose’s mind at this time of year, pastelles and music.
The soulful groovy soca singer/songwriter, Melly Rose (Melissa St Rose), counts the savoury meat filled cornmeal treat among her favourite Yuletide fare.
“I love, love, love Christmas,” Melly Rose gushed during a warm WhatsApp exchange with Kitcharee on Friday morning.
“Soon I’ll start by making my pastelles, which is my fav. Then I’ll start fixing up the house to spend time with my family. I’m a foodie so cooking, baking etc is my thing… smelling Christmas in the air,” she added with punctuated laughter.
Like any true Christmas lover Melly comes bearing gifts. She has released a three-track EP titled 868. The songs “Play Good”, “Gimme Luv” and “Champion Gyal” are especially personal, she says, as she wrote them during a difficult period to lift her spirit.
“I got really sick and as always, needed something to bring some light in the dark, so I turned to music. All three songs are different, but all have a sentimental value. ‘Play Good’ is about my family and friends in the village in Maracas, St Joseph, how they come together and lime, good food, keep the drinks flowing and good energy.
“Then ‘Gimme Luv’ is about my loved one. When I got sick, I felt like I was loved back to life. I was so down and out but my guy showed up and took care of me and I am super grateful for that. ‘Champion Gyal’ is my alter ego, spicy and talking my ‘ish’. All these instrumentals gave me a vibration when I needed it the most,” she revealed.
A clear path forward
Melly Rose first sung her way into the hearts of soca fans with her 2021 release “Shine Pon Me” on the Advokit (Kitwana Israel) hitmaking Tender Touch Riddim. The feel-good track, which features Nigerian afrobeats singer Skales (Raoul John Njeng-Njeng) signalled a successful return to the islands for the Baltimore School for the Arts (BSA), Maryland, USA graduate.
Remarkably, in spite of all that happened during the Covid-19 pandemic, a time when most creatives had their progress derailed following a ban on public gatherings, Melly says for her it was a period of clarity.
“The (down time of the) pandemic definitely helped me. To be honest the pandemic cleared my vision. I think before the pandemic, I questioned my talent and if I belonged in soca. Soca is so difficult, especially for a female. I questioned before if talent mattered, but then the pandemic hit and I got the opportunity to show my talent, actually I decided to stop hide my talent,” she said.
While acknowledging the progress made, Melly says she is putting no pressure on herself to be a big player in Carnival 2023. There has been much hype about the full return of Carnival to Trinidad. And the National Carnival Commission (NCC) branding of 2023 as “The Mother of All Carnivals”, at last weekend’s launch, has only added fuel to the fire.
“I have made the decision to be gentle with myself. I am still building a foundation for myself and to believe that it can be built overnight would be not only me lying to myself but putting unnecessary pressure on myself,” she reasoned.
Melly believes staying the course is the best approach and vows to continue “putting one foot in front of the next”.
“I’m just going to do my best with promoting my work and keep putting one foot in front of the next. When it comes to this upcoming season, I have no expectations, we just came out of a life changing pandemic, we can’t predict the future, we just have to be open to change and be able to move with the waves.
“So, the focus is pushing the EP at the moment. My non-profit, we’re about to get ready for our Christmas give back. And of course we have more music to come,” Melly concluded.
Cool, Melly. All that sounds good. But whas de ETA on dem pastelles tho?