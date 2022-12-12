MUSICIAN and eventologist John Arnold has had decades of success as an event planner and musician. Growing up in Tobago, Arnold had the rare opportunity to be front and centre of the island’s cultural traditions and was a witness to the genesis of some of the island’s most celebrated events like the Tobago Jazz Festival and other festivals which the island is known for.
His book, titled A Tobago Son: A memoir by musician and eventologist John Arnold, which was launched in November, details not just his life as a musician and eventologist, but also serves as lesson in history, culture and the arts and how the musician has come full circle as a true Tobago son.
The book takes a deeply personal look at the experiences and influences that shaped Arnold’s life, dating back to his childhood in Bethel and highlights his life and passion for culture and the arts.
Speaking at the launch, Arthur Lok Jack lecturer Dr Colin McDonald described the book as “a wonderful piece combining history, sociology, culture, anthropology and practical lessons on innovation”.
Arnold, 64, who is the CEO of the Tobago Festivals Commission and chairman of MusicTT, in a recent interview with the Express, said the book took on a life of its own, as he hadn’t intended it to become a memoir.
The former secondary school teacher, who found his calling in event management, said, “I never intended for this sort of a memoir. I was thinking about how to document life as an events planner from my years of events planning. It was supposed to be a textbook for students getting into the industry because I used to lecture in events management at Arthur Lok Jack School of Business. I figured that my students would be able to relate to some of the experiences,” he said.
Arnold said journalist and author Lisa Allen-Agostini persuaded him into delving further into his life, which was the springboard for the book becoming a memoir. The book was written in collaboration with Allen-Agostini. “When I met Lisa, my ghost writer, we had various interviews and she realised that what I had was much more colourful and would be better suited as a memoir. So, now, you have everything in the book, including my childhood, my upbringing, my career, lessons learned and me battling prostate cancer,” Arnold said.
Pursuing PhD
After Arnold left teaching, he never looked back. “I used to teach Principles of Business and Principles of Accounts and, then, sometime after 2003, I saw this course for event management by George Washington University being offered by Arthur Lok Jack, and I decided to switch careers and went to work in tourism. I resigned from teaching and never looked back. My mother was apprehensive because this was a three-year contract and I had no fear because I was already doing so many events,” Arnold said.
Arnold said he enjoyed the process of bringing the book to life as it allowed him to delve into memories of the past and to shed light on significant cultural facts that have never been highlighted. “Personally, for me, I’m glad that at least I was able to document something that would be there long after I have gone. There are some history lessons in the book.”
He added, “I talked about things that have never been documented before like my experience with Ring Bang and how the Tobago Jazz Festival began, which was one of the pivotal things for me because I was able to see the start of something that grew into a major festival, and being a part of that was big for me. Also, how the Signal Hill Alumni Choir began and major events like the Blue Food Festival, to see how that developed from a small village thing to a big tourism event,” Arnold said.
Arnold, who is currently pursuing a PhD in cultural studies at UWI, St Augustine, said he aims to dedicate this phase of his life to song writing and events consulting which he loves. “This is definitely rewarding to me. I am now in the midst of finishing my PhD, so I want to focus more on writing and also on composition. So, I want to do a lot more work with choirs in the region and workshops. I, also, want to go into event consulting. In fact, I think it’s important to leave some of these great legacies that would live on and for the development of the island and our culture,” Arnold said.
National award
Arnold said events coordinating has come a long way in this country. “I was the first events coordinator to be employed in the Tobago House of Assembly. Now, you would see a lot of event coordinators. There has been a massive increase in best practice because people understand their role and generally, I think there is a bigger appreciation for events management in this country. I really hope that people are motivated and learn from my experiences,” Arnold said.
About John Arnold
Musician, educator, “eventologist” and culture maven John Arnold holds a Hummingbird Medal Gold as one of Tobago’s most high-profile sons. He defined a generation as a Signal Hill Secondary School teacher and through his children’s talent TV showcase. As musical director of the champion Signal Hill Alumni Choir, he created a new standard for Caribbean choral performance. He has been intrinsic to Tobago’s biggest music and cultural festivals, from the political disaster of Ring Bang to the triumphs of Blue Food and Tobago Jazz.
About A Tobago Son:
A memoir of musician and eventologist John Arnold
This fast-paced, lively memoir describes John Arnold’s personal foundation and the development of his career in music and events. Leading with an intimate look at his childhood and youth, John then details with unstinting openness his decades as a teacher, choir director, and festival and event planner. Here he also lays bare his battle with prostate cancer.
The intimate, revealing memoir is narrated by John Arnold himself as told to Trinidadian journalist and Women’s Prize for Fiction shortlisted author Lisa Allen-Agostini.
The book is available on Amazon, hard copy and paperback.