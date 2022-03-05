MEN OF STEEL

Two young pan arrangers shocked the fraternity with an innovative attention-grabbing score at Pan Trinbago’s Musical Showdown In De Big Yard, last Saturday, at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.
Tobago-born duo Ojay Richards, 30, and Kersh Ramsey, 27, together led Nutrien Silver Stars Steel Orchestra to the biggest accolade up for grabs in the large band category of the showcase: the Unipet Elliot “Ellie” Manette People’s Choice Award.
Richards, a recent University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) music fine arts graduate and Ramsey, a final year student in that same programme, shone brightest with an enterprising rendition of Voice’s (Aaron St Louis) “Out & Bad”—a remake of Lord Kitchener’s (Aldwyn Roberts) 1977 hit “Brooklyn Woman”.
Earlier, their Tragarete Road-band sparkled with Edwin Pouchet’s interpretation of American soul crooner Barry White’s “Love Theme”, during the Bomb section of the pan showdown. On what would have been Panorama finals night all 12 large bands were required to play an international song for the Bomb and a local calypso for the Panorama categories of the expose.
It was Richards and Ramsey’s arrangement of the Voice Taste of Carnival anthem during the Panorama segment, however, that ensured Silver Stars shimmered brightest on a cloudless night. Their band fired on all cylinders to lift thousands of pan fans in the Grand Stand and hundreds more in pods in the North Stand off their seats and into a standing ovation.
“It felt great. It was a little bit of surprise too. Yuh put yuh best foot forward hoping for the best, but when you realise how many other people agree your music is actually what you think it is, that’s the greatest achievement,” Richards said of the accolade when he spoke to the Kitcharee via WhatsApp on Thursday.
Ramsey concurred that Saturday’s achievement was also the highlight of his short career adding: “It’s an unexplainable feeling, I feel so overwhelmed with joy. To be able to capture the people’s choice in a large band category for our first time even arranging for a large band is something I definitely count as a win.”
While no doubt impressive, Richards said the achievement should be kept in perspective as he believes the approach would be different from all bands on a competition night. Multiple Panorama winners Duvone Stewart (Renegades), Carlton “Zanda” Alexander (Desperadoes) and Len “Boogsie” Sharpe (Phase II) were also on show on the night.
“This People’s Choice holds some sort of merit, but it doesn’t say we are the champions. The Panorama battle is on a musical standpoint, so you have to check the judges’ sheets and look at things like: melodic development and motific development.
“All these aspects of music is where we get down into the nitty gritty and are not just saying this band sound exciting or I like this band because they sound the best. We are very grateful for winning de people’s choice, but we still understand that this wasn’t the actual competition and if it was it would have been a different approach,” Richards explained.
A credit to the UTT programme
The emergence of high-quality young pan arrangers is a huge credit to the UTT fine arts music programme. Stefon West, a 2019 graduate of UTT, also guided his NGC Couva Joylanders Steel Orchestra to the People’s Choice Award, in the medium band category, last Saturday.
“Prior to going to UTT I was a pan man. I could just play the instrument, but UTT moulds you into a professional. I knew about reading music and score, but it was mandatory that you work on that skill and get better,” Richards recalled.
That focus of the “entire package” is the reason UTT is producing world class musical minds, Ramsey added.
“I strongly believe that UTT plays an integral part in our success as arrangers today. At UTT there is almost a course for every aspect of music you can think of and because of the wide variety of options I believe that it makes you a well-rounded musician,” Ramsey said.
So, what makes a pan arrangement great? That all depends on who’s arranging, playing and listening, both men said.
“I think its subjective to opinion. Who is to really say your arrangement isn’t as good as mine or mine as good as yours? What I’ve learnt, and I started off arranging from my head, it’s not until I started to score my music I realised everything is a lot clearer and I could orchestrate the band much better.
“Space is very important in my arrangement. There is a transition period in an arranger’s progress when you move from a lot of notes to make things exciting, and you actually give space. It’s just as valuable and sometimes even more valuable. When you make space you see the contour of the song and where your story line is going,” Richards revealed.
The best arrangers, however, require the complete buy-in and trust of his players, Richards said. He credited the high level of professionalism displayed by the Silver Stars pannists, during rehearsals, for their immediate success.
“A lot of the Silver Stars members were friends of mine from UTT. You would assume they don’t know how to separate—this is my colleague and this is now the arranger of the band—but when it came down to it, Silver Stars is an extremely disciplined band. Before and after practice everyone is friends, we are laughing and making jokes, but yuh see when we get to actually doing the music everyone buckled down and got serious and we had no problems at all,” Richards beamed.
The dynamic arranging duo say their focus remains on getting Silver Stars ready for if and when there is a Panorama competition.
“Yes, fingers crossed, as the taste we gave the audience definitely shows how ready we are. Our aim was to make an impactful statement and I believe we did just that,” said Ramsey who also arranges for T&TEC New East Side Dimension (small) and Katzenjammers (medium) orchestras.
Richards, meanwhile, believes together with Ramsey he can make an even bigger statement come competition night.
“We will continue working on the stage side of music with the band and understanding the style of the band and our style as arrangers. We want to be a strong force in the Panorama coming. We would be in the competition whenever the pandemic allows so look for us coming to take the stage,” Richards winked.