THE average teenage boy is mostly interested in video games, sports and fast cars. But 15-year-old wildlife photographer and up-and-coming herpetologist Dejean Mendoza is anything but average.
The Form Four pupil of ASJA Boys’ College, Chaguanas, would sooner be found roaming the forested areas around his home in Las Lomas with his SLR camera in hand, looking for frogs, spiders and snakes, than behind a video game console. He is also an active member of West Indian Herping—an organisation dedicated to highlighting the wildlife and fauna of the West Indies and beyond.
The junior naturalist can trace his diehard obsession with animals, particularly herps (reptiles and amphibians), back to the age of six. When his parents, Marvyn and Nicole Mendoza, saw how much their son’s eyes lit up whenever he saw images of snakes and frogs, they would shower him with more books on wildlife.
He finally got his chance to handle a real snake when a neighbour brought over what Mendoza now knows was a ratonel (Pseudoboa neuwiedii). That singular moment in which he held his first snake changed his young life.
“At that very moment, I knew what I wanted to do with my life. The adrenaline that coursed through my body after handling that snake is what pushed me to pursue my passion. Since then I have been studying these animals and their behaviours,” he says.
On evenings, once his homework is completed, Mendoza goes out into the bush, where he scouts for wildlife and observes their behaviour. He is mostly alone—but not quite.
“When I go out on evenings, bats are flying all around, I can hear the whoo, whoo sound the nightjar bird makes and the croaking of the frogs. I can also hear the water flowing in the stream. It’s really nice and peaceful,” says Mendoza.
He admits that when he first started going out on his own, he was apprehensive, especially when it came to handling wildlife. Now he’s out in the forest four to five times a week, and spends even longer out in the bush on weekends.
If he spots an injured or malnourished animal, Mendoza will bring it home and nurse it back to health. The first time he bought a snake into the house, his mother couldn’t believe her eyes. Since then she has grown to embrace her son’s passions.
Mendoza’s parents, who are his biggest supporters, purchased all the necessary equipment he needed to go into the forested areas to carry out his research. Today, their home is like a little petting zoo: they have turtles, a tarantula, a pond with koi, 12 birds, 16 rabbits and a cat-eyed snake which resides in its enclosure in the family’s kitchen.
“I want my kids to do what they love instead of going after the stereotypical careers like medicine and law,” says Mendoza (N). “While those careers bring in the money, life isn’t always about money. It’s important that they are happy and content. So, I’m pushing my sons to do what their heart desires.”
photography with a purpose
Mendoza discovered wildlife photography at the start of the pandemic and was immediately hooked. Most of his best photos were taken on his trips out in the bush. The quality of his photography is so impressive that it is worthy of being featured in international wildlife magazines.
The shapes, patterns and colours of the creatures he photographs are so clear and distinct that you almost get the urge to reach out and touch them. For Mendoza, photography is a major part of his educational drive to reveal the beauty of commonly misunderstood creatures the majority of people are afraid of.
“Many people have the saying ‘the best snake is a dead snake’. The truth is, most of us are just not educated about these creatures and are scared because of the rumours, superstitions and folklore that surround these animals. I believe that if people are more educated about these animals, they would not kill them,” he says.
Snakes, in particular, are some of nature’s most effective forms of pest control, adds Mendoza. Without them, there would be a proliferation of disease-carrying rats and mice and agoutis that wreak havoc on farms and kitchen gardens.
Mendoza’s wildlife educational campaign is already paying off. His neighbours are more conscious about protecting their local wildlife. Mendoza is often called upon to remove snakes and tarantulas that invade peoples’ homes.
In 2020, Mendoza became a member of West Indian Herping, which blends adventure with environment conservation. He started volunteering with its wildlife night tours, and has travelled all over the country—from Icacos to Toco and Chaguaramas to Moruga—anywhere there is bush, to photograph wildlife. Later this year, the group is planning a trip to Costa Rica, a country famous for its rich biodiversity.
Mendoza’s ultimate goal is to be a wildlife photographer for National Geographic, travel the world, and use his photography to promote wildlife conservation. In the meantime, he continues to make his trips into the forest, taking breathtaking pictures and studying the animals that cross his path.
His wildlife photos are currently for sale; anyone interested in purchasing them can contact Mendoza at dejdoza7@gmail.com. His work can also be seen on Instagram: @dejean.mustard and on Facebook: Dejean Mendoza.
Those wishing to learn more about night tours with West Indian Herping can contact the organisation via e-mail at: westindianherping@gmail.com.
“My advice to other young people is: don’t follow after the crowd because there are a lot of bad things going on out there. Find your inner passion and follow it,” says Mendoza.