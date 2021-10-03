HERE are two terms you don’t see often in the same sentence: menstruation and mental health. Yet, it is a topic worth discussing, says women’s counselling psychologist Oraine Ramoo. Hormones can have an effect on a woman’s moods and emotions and can even impact the quality of one’s life.
In an interview with the Express, Ramoo sheds light on a condition the majority of us have never heard of — premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD), otherwise known as severe PMS, and discusses its intense emotional and mental impact.
What is the difference
between PMS and PMDD?
PMS or premenstrual syndrome refers to a range of symptoms many women experience before and during their period. It is marked by anxiety, lack of concentration, performance anxiety, nausea, constipation, bloating and changes in mood.
The symptoms usually disappear not long after one’s their menstrual cycle. A proactive and gentle approach is usually all that is required to treat PMS, says Ramoo.
The symptoms that accompany PMDD are far worse and more intense.
They include irritability or anger, crying often, feelings of tension, anxiety, hopelessness and paranoia, feeling dizzy, overwhelmed or out of control.
Persons with PMDD also experience a loss of interest in activities they once enjoyed. Ramoo recalls one incident in which a woman with PMDD lost control and hurt herself with a sharp object.
Some women with PMDD may even report feeling suicidal. PMDD can have such a heavy impact on one’s mental health that it is even considered a psychiatric issue and some doctors prescribe antidepressant medication to treat the condition, says Ramoo.
As a counsellor who caters specifically to women and women’s issues, Ramoo believes administering therapy to women who endure the torment of PMDD is essential.
“Imagine working, studying, taking care of your family and having to deal with these debilitating symptoms every month.
That’s very difficult to manage,” she says.
In the most severe cases of PMDD, some may not be able to function properly at all, adds Ramoo.
“Such ones may stay in bed for days crying, they can’t concentrate or get work done, they may not shower or take care of their children,” she says.
Ramoo says the majority of people do not know that PMDD exists, she believes the condition is more common than we think.
“I think a lot of women may not talk about it — not because of shame but because they attribute the symptoms to things like Covid, stress at work, sleeplessness, caring for sick family members.
You can probably chalk up a lot of the symptomology to simply stress so you may not realise that you have a serious condition,” she says.
What should you do if you
suspect you may have PMDD?
Ramoo recommends tracking one’s menstrual cycle and taking note of all symptoms preferably on paper, rather than on an app, which can then be presented to one’s GP.
That is the first step towards either diagnosing or ruling out PMDD.
The certified trauma therapist provides a number of services at her office in South Trinidad.
These include one-on-one counselling to those with depression, postpartum issues and grief.
Her services also include trauma therapy for women who have been victims of sexual assault.
While meeting and speaking with clients it came to Ramoo’s attention that a casual approach is often associated with premenstrual conditions, so she found it necessary to include menstruation management in her list of services.
“I have many clients who have polycystic ovary syndrome, PMDD, fibroids, endometriosis and other issues around their menstrual cycles.
How can we ignore the pain and the anxiety coming close to that time? Some women know they are going to be depressed and will not be able to do the things they want to do.
There is a lot surrounding the menstrual cycle and if I’m going to deal specifically with women, I can’t ignore these issues,” she says.
Even though we live in the 21st century and menstruation or periods is a natural part of life for women and girls, it remains a taboo subject here in T&T and around the world.
Menstruation is often associated with shame and uncleanliness.
Ramoo says research suggests that a fear of blood probably began long before the advent of written language.
Cultural and religious traditions that treat menstruation as dirty and filthy have contributed to the shame many women feel and the circulation of misinformation and wild theories.
Ramoo referred to a common belief in Afghanistan that if one bathes during her menstrual cycle, she can become infertile — this baseless claim has, in turn, led to dangerous infections.
The psychologist believes that religious leaders can play an important role in modelling the right energy and changing attitudes among fellow believers.
Ramoo is doing her part to change the way society looks at menstruation.
On October 9 she will host an online workshop where she will discuss PMDD in further detail as well as sexual trauma and its implications on the menstrual cycle.
She will also discuss how women can understand healthier feminine care choices and build a personal care plan.
The psychologist acknowledges that women have a lot on their plates personally and professionally, however she urges women to prioritise their physical and mental health.
“Many women are under chronic stress and as a result more and more women are showing up with anxiety and depression. So we have to prioritise our health,” she says.
For more info on Ramoo’s upcoming Menstruation and Mental Health online workshop visit www.camhanach.org.