SEE your Friends on the big screen. Deck out your place with Friends decor. Wear your Friends as jewelry. Heck, buy the Friends Lego set and pretend it’s for your kid.

If you’re a Friends superfan, there are lots of ways to celebrate the show’s 25th anniversary in September. “It transcends generations,” Maryellen Zarakas, a Warner Bros senior vice-president, said of the show that ended in 2004 after ten seasons. “Everybody still goes through growing up into your 20s when you get your first job, your first heartbreak, your first time your friends really become your family.”

Pan, powder and people for so

The depth of devotion pan lovers have for the instrument was quite evident on Wednesday when Carifesta XIV hosted the “Pan And Powder” event in Port of Spain.

Jazzed up at NAPA

THE “All Jazzed Up” show on Tuesday at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA), …

Jamrock shells down Carifesta

The singers, dancers and musicians representing Jamaica at Carifesta XIV on Monday presented an exciting show during their “Country Night” offering at the Grand Stand, Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.

Showstoppers galore

Exposing Caribbean creatives to East Indian cultural expressions can be worthwhile to develo…