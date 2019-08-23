SEE your Friends on the big screen. Deck out your place with Friends decor. Wear your Friends as jewelry. Heck, buy the Friends Lego set and pretend it’s for your kid.
If you’re a Friends superfan, there are lots of ways to celebrate the show’s 25th anniversary in September. “It transcends generations,” Maryellen Zarakas, a Warner Bros senior vice-president, said of the show that ended in 2004 after ten seasons. “Everybody still goes through growing up into your 20s when you get your first job, your first heartbreak, your first time your friends really become your family.”