MIC cops top awards

Congratulations go out to the MIC Institute of Technology (MIC-IT) since, for the first time in the history of President’s Awards for Innovation and Service Excellence [Pr.A.I.S.E], one company has emerged the winner for both the People’s Choice and the Service Excellence Award. The MIC-IT received this honour at the award ceremony on December 7 at the Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain.

This awards function was hosted by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) under the patronage of President Paula-Mae Weekes.

The MIC-IT’s winning project, “TVET Rediscovery for Skills Development”, focused on Innovation and Entrepreneurship and came about as a need to facilitate online teaching and learning for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET). As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, MIC-IT made strategic changes in the way it does business, especially in the digitalisation of TVET.

This included changing its learning management system to an online and blended learning system.

On hand to receive the awards were MIC-IT executives Anil Ramnarine, CEO; Dr Brian James, GM, Training and Industry Services Division; and Nathan Langaigne, assistant GM.

Thanking the panel of judges and the public who voted for its project, Dr James stated, “As a premier training institution, it was our responsibility to find innovative ways to continue our mandate for youth development”.

MIC-IT also received 3,015 votes, which won the institution the People’s Choice Award.

Online voting, which was opened to the public from November 22 to December 5, on social media, highlighted MIC-IT as one of the finalists, under the Service Excellence category. Other finalists in the Service Excellence award category included NIHERST, TTT, Export-Import Bank of Trinidad and Tobago Ltd (Eximbank) and the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS).

This year marks the fifth edition of the President’s Awards, the first competition of its kind implemented by the IDB at the country level. The aim of the awards is to recognise transformational initiatives undertaken and that strong public sector institutions are instrumental to sustainable development.

In her speech, the President revealed that, “In their pursuit of excellence, the finalists were able to identify gaps and deficiencies in their respective areas of endeavour, create inventive solutions and deliver new and effective outcomes to the people of Trinidad and Tobago.”

The President’s Awards were established as a result of the IDB’s recognition of the crucial role of institutions in building resilience and in leading the overall development of its member countries. The IDB has actively partnered with governments in its member countries throughout Latin America and the Caribbean to strengthen public sector institutions and governance for over 60 years.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

MIC cops top awards

MIC cops top awards

Congratulations go out to the MIC Institute of Technology (MIC-IT) since, for the first time…

3 morning habits to help you be happier and more productive

3 morning habits to help you be happier and more productive

We’ve all heard it before: Having a morning routine is essential to a successful life.

For decades, scientists and CEOs alike have extolled the benefits of establishing an early morning ritual — there are those who get up at 4.30 a.m. every day and complete a workout before the sun rises, and others who savour the quiet of mornings with a hot cup of coffee and reading.

Crazy’s Christmas Chant

Crazy’s Christmas Chant

“Oh God! Nearly 600 already?”

That hand-to-head exclamation from calypso veteran Crazy (Edwin Ayoung) sums up the sentiments of every law-abiding citizen, waking up this Christmas morning, to face the alarming reality of escalating incidents of violent crime in Trinidad and Tobago.

4 YOUTH WRITERS SHORTLISTED FOR BOCAS AWARD

4 YOUTH WRITERS SHORTLISTED FOR BOCAS AWARD

Four young writers have been shortlisted from 30 nominations for the 2022 NGC Bocas Youth Writer Award. The inter-genre literary accolade, which was launched in 2021, targets young writers of local birth or citizenship, age 25 and under.

Last year, blogger Harmony Farrell copped the inaugural prize. This year, the four writers in the line-up for the top spot are Kervisha Cordice, with her poem “Sunrise on the Quadrangle”; fiction writers Rashad Hosein with “Saga” and Ronaldo Katwaroo with “Making Conversation” and “Soucouyant Shore”; and Shimiah Lewis with a selection of spoken word poems, including her First Citizens National Poetry Slam Finals piece, “Hush Yuh Mouth”.

Chord Masters’ winning ‘First Experience’

Chord Masters’ winning ‘First Experience’

A win for the founding fathers.

That’s how Chord Masters Steel Orchestra’s manager Richard de Coteau describes their history making National Panorama Single Pan title.

Chord Masters topped a 30-band field to take the coveted crown on December 7, at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.

Sewa TT’s flood-relief appeal

Sewa TT’s flood-relief appeal

THIS holiday season Sewa International Trinidad and Tobago is undertaking one of its biggest humanitarian drives as they continue to provide assistance for flood victims. The not-for-profit organisation has issued a flood relief appeal and is calling on the public to make a deposit to Sewa International TT or sponsor Sewa TT Relief packs, worth $100, at any partner supermarket up until December 25.