MIC cops top awards

Congratulations go out to the MIC Institute of Technology (MIC-IT) since, for the first time in the history of President’s Awards for Innovation and Service Excellence [Pr.A.I.S.E], one company has emerged the winner for both the People’s Choice and the Service Excellence Award. The MIC-IT received this honour at the award ceremony on December 7 at the Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain.
This awards function was hosted by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) under the patronage of President Paula-Mae Weekes.
The MIC-IT’s winning project, “TVET Rediscovery for Skills Development”, focused on Innovation and Entrepreneurship and came about as a need to facilitate online teaching and learning for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET). As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, MIC-IT made strategic changes in the way it does business, especially in the digitalisation of TVET.
This included changing its learning management system to an online and blended learning system.
On hand to receive the awards were MIC-IT executives Anil Ramnarine, CEO; Dr Brian James, GM, Training and Industry Services Division; and Nathan Langaigne, assistant GM.
Thanking the panel of judges and the public who voted for its project, Dr James stated, “As a premier training institution, it was our responsibility to find innovative ways to continue our mandate for youth development”.
MIC-IT also received 3,015 votes, which won the institution the People’s Choice Award.
Online voting, which was opened to the public from November 22 to December 5, on social media, highlighted MIC-IT as one of the finalists, under the Service Excellence category. Other finalists in the Service Excellence award category included NIHERST, TTT, Export-Import Bank of Trinidad and Tobago Ltd (Eximbank) and the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS).
This year marks the fifth edition of the President’s Awards, the first competition of its kind implemented by the IDB at the country level. The aim of the awards is to recognise transformational initiatives undertaken and that strong public sector institutions are instrumental to sustainable development.
In her speech, the President revealed that, “In their pursuit of excellence, the finalists were able to identify gaps and deficiencies in their respective areas of endeavour, create inventive solutions and deliver new and effective outcomes to the people of Trinidad and Tobago.”
The President’s Awards were established as a result of the IDB’s recognition of the crucial role of institutions in building resilience and in leading the overall development of its member countries. The IDB has actively partnered with governments in its member countries throughout Latin America and the Caribbean to strengthen public sector institutions and governance for over 60 years.