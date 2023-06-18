During her two-year stint as a midwifery student at the Mt Hope Women’s Hospital from 2018, Kimerlene Frontin delivered 60 babies. But the defining moment of her nine-year medical career came in 2021 when she performed her first at-home delivery as a midwife and CEO of her very own midwifery company.
Since then, Frontin, and her team at Blessed Hands Midwifery Services (BHMS), have successfully performed over 20 home births throughout the country.
A mother herself and also a registered nurse, Frontin believes she’s found her passion. “I love what I do. It connects me to people, and to make a real difference in their lives. That human element, making small differences day-to-day and really helping people, gives me a sense of fulfilment and job satisfaction,” shares the Penal native who is currently pursuing a postgraduate diploma in District Health Visiting (DHV) at COSTATT.
In the US, home births jumped 12 per cent from 2020 to 2021, continuing an upward trend observed since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Frontin believes there’s a resurgence of at-home deliveries here too. She says, “During this period I observed the constant decline in the antenatal clinic, this was mainly because of the lack of information and research on the effects of Covid on pregnancy. Many mothers were afraid to come to the clinic in the attempt to avoid contracting the virus. At this point, I decided to develop a business plan to deliver midwifery services in the comfort of the client’s home. I called the company Blessed Hands Midwifery Services”. Providing excellent customer service and exceptional customer care are Frontin’s main priorities. To start the process, expectant mothers are interviewed and undergo a comprehensive antenatal screening to ensure they are good candidates for home deliveries. Obstetricians caution against a planned home birth if:
-you are pregnant with more than one baby.
-your baby doesn’t settle into a position that allows for a head-first delivery
-you’ve had a C-section.
“The client then chooses which midwife she would like to lead her case and with her permission, she is added to a WhatsApp group chat where she can also add family and friends to share in her experience. This forum allows for an open line of communication between the mother and her midwives 24/7,” Frontin explains.
The benefits of planned home births are numerous. Medical studies indicate there are lower rates of maternal morbidity, such as postpartum haemorrhage, and perineal lacerations, lower rates of interventions including episiotomy, instrumental vaginal birth, and Caesarean birth. Women also report high rates of satisfaction due to a more comfortable environment and personalised care. For instance, soft background music and scented candles are popular choices among Frontin’s clients when it comes to setting the mood and ambience to give birth. Another essential element to BHMS home births is spousal inclusion, which Frontin describes as one of the most “emotional aspects” of the entire home birthing process - and for good reason. Statistics show that a father’s involvement in their partner’s birth plan can lead to unmediated childbirth or fewer labour interventions. Fathers are encouraged to participate in intimate moments like cutting their newborn’s navel cord and “performing skin to skin with their baby to promote the bonding process”.
Frontin’s love for nursing was nurtured during the early years of her military career.
She joined the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force (TTDF) at the age of 20 as a radio operator and subsequently transferred to the Medical department to work as a medical technician. In 2009, she was granted time off to pursue a degree in Nursing. She became a registered nurse in 2014 and completed her Midwifery degree at COSTATT in 2021.
“At BHMS we take pride in what we do and pleasure in serving the needs of the child bearing family. We also offer Lamaze classes to our parents so they are fully prepared; just imagine all of this in the comfort of their home,” says Frontin, who’s currently still a serving member of the TTDF. “Even after the completion of service we maintain a bond with our mothers and babies. To this day, we receive numerous calls and pictures of each of our babies meeting and surpassing their milestones.”