Millions brought together by a tongue

Every year, on January 10, World Hindi Day (Viswa Hindi Divas) is celebrated to create awareness about the language of Hindi across the world. On Saturday, the High Commission of India in Trinidad and Tobago joined the rest of the world to celebrate World Hindi Day with a cultural programme at the newly constructed Mahatma Gandhi Institute for Cultural Co-operation (MGICC).

In T&T, Hindi classes are conducted in 18 centres across the country, and scholarships are offered for participants to learn Hindi in India. Speaking at the festive World Hindi Day celebration, Indian High Commissioner Arun Kumar Sahu said Hindi plays an active role in the promotion and preservation of Indian culture globally.

“In today’s fast-evolving society, the click of a finger has made Hindi learning accessible to millions, especially in these unprece­dented times. During Covid-19, the High Commission has transitioned from physical to virtual Hindi teaching. Every day, we conduct Aaj Ka Shabd (Word of the Day) via social media. Short Hindi video skits are also shared. We held conversational Hindi classes via zoom,” Sahu said.

Sahu said more people should get in­volved in learning Hindi. “In the past few years, over 30 persons have availed these scholarships. Usually, they spend about a year in India, immersed in the culture and language. We hope to resume the programme as soon as the Covid-19 situation improves. As we celebrate World Hindi Day, I call upon all of you to spare time to be part of this learning movement and popularising Hindi in T&T.

“World Hindi Day is celebrated to promote Hindi as an important language of the world. Hindi binds millions of us together despite our colonial separation, socio-cultural evolution and geographic distance. Hindi has also played an active role in the promotion and preservation of Indian culture globally,” Sahu said.

Alive and thriving

Sahu said he is pleased Hindi is being kept alive in T&T. “I met Mr Sham Ramlal Ji. He sang a baithak gana for me. In case some of you do not know, baithak singing in the Caribbean has the genesis in India, in the Bhojpuri devotional singing tradition. Ramlal Ji told me in Hindi that he is the third-generation Indo-Trinidadian who has kept that tradition alive. He is also passing that on to the next generation.

“The experience encouraged me to re-ener­gise our efforts to create more opportunities for Trinbagonians to learn Hindi. Last year, we started online spoken Hindi classes which have become very popular. Many in this country want to talk, greet and watch a Hindi movie without reading the script. Teaching spoken Hindi is an attempt by us in this direction,” Sahu said.

World Hindi Day celebrations also featured a cultural programme which inclu­ded poetry recitals, vocal performances by MGICC teachers, dance performances by the Zee TV Shiv Shakti Dance Company and a classical bharatanatyam performance by Christian Rohit Samuel.

The event included an awards ceremony where all the winners of the Hindi Essay Competition, Hindi Word Game Competition and Hindi Video Competition were awarded their prizes.

The first World Hindi Conference was held in Nagpur, Maharashtra, India, on January 10, 1975, where 122 delegates from 30 countries participated. Today, as the world continues to grow and become more interconnected through globalisation, Hindi stands as one of the most spoken languages, with over 540 million speakers worldwide.

Origins of Hindi

The word “Hindi” is believed to be transformed from the original Sanskrit word “sindhu” and written in the Devanagari script. There was a river called Sindh and the area around this river was known as sindhu. This sindhu word became Hindu when Iranian’s entered India. Later, it became Hindi and then called Hind.

