Why do relationships go wrong? When two people of different backgrounds and personalities come together, there are bound to be several areas of conflict. Additionally, as couples grow and mature individually, they develop new interests which can lead to conflict or be seen as threats to the marital relationship.
The idea of a perfect marriage is a myth that society promotes. The pressure of trying to keep a marriage free of conflict and problems can place such stress on the marriage that this inevitably leads to additional difficulties. Couples in therapy often refer to the inability to find someone on whom they can depend, or the fact that their spouse has changed from the attentive and caring lover after just a year or two of marriage. They refer to a breakdown in communication, lack of warmth in the relationship and little time spent together. This leads to disappointment and frustration, and may cause a spouse to conclude that the partner no longer loves or cares. Thus, feelings may be withheld, there may be an affair, and the relationship may end.
A major contributor to marital breakdown is a breakdown in communication. Communication problems can occur simply because people are individuals with differing personality traits. Additionally, men generally use language differently to women, and often feel outpaced by them. Therefore, men tend to say little for fear of being misinterpreted or because they just cannot compete. Women also often have difficulty reading some of the mixed messages and unspoken expectations of men. When we misunderstand our partner’s behaviour and do not seek clarification, we respond in a manner that causes conflict.
When there is little to no equity in a relationship, the issue of who has the power in the marriage also affects communication. The partner who feels powerful may use demeaning language and thus create further conflict, sometimes without realising it. Statements such as “You never do anything right” or “ You never finish anything you start” only serve to deepen the feelings of not being good enough that the partner has and they may respond with hurtful words or say very little, which contributes to tension and can drive a wedge between the couple.
How can we resolve issues?
There are several strategies couples can use to deal with conflict. If they find themselves arguing for the slightest reason, the real issue is likely to be deeper than the surface topic. It may be prompted by issues such as exhaustion, work stress, lack of time together, the impact of life changes on the marriage or the arrival of children. Here are some methods that can improve communication and strengthen the relationship:
Spend time together each evening: Set aside time each day to share something positive and new, and any challenges you may have had, over dinner or a cup of tea or whatever pleases both of you.
Set aside time to reflect on the marriage: Once or twice a month, schedule a couple of hours to discuss what is happening in the marriage. Record beforehand what you would like to discuss separately, exchange your notes with each other and decide which issues would be addressed. Set some rules for the session. Record the key points for your next meeting.
Celebrate what is working: Compliment each other for individual accomplishments as well as those you have achieved as a couple.
Have fun with each other: Dance to music, play board games, cricket or whatever suits your fancy. Relax together counting the stars or figuring out the planets.
Develop a philosophy for the marriage: Recall why you came together, what it is you liked about each other that made you want to commit to a marriage. Then develop some rules and principles on which you want the marriage to be based.
Set ground rules for dealing with conflict: This is fairly easy once you have been doing the above. The rules should grow out of your philosophy and deep feelings for each other. You can also define at what point you would seek help during conflict and how to do so.
Trying to keep a relationship healthy can be challenging. It requires passion, commitment and willingness by both parties. Couples should be consistently working to keep their marriage healthy, exercise good judgement in decision making and not take things for granted. There will be challenges but do not let them overwhelm you. Raise issues early and seek resolution. Remember, there are several sources of support available to couples before and during marriage. Some churches have family life units, pre-marriage and marriage counsellors. In addition, there are several counsellors in private practices who provide service to couples and individuals seeking marital advice. They include family life counsellors, marriage counsellors, social workers and psychologists.
Seeking marital advice during the good times helps to strengthen what is working and cement the relationship overall. When the difficulties arise, the couple is equipped with prior experience and more empowered to use it.
https://www.parentingtt.org/