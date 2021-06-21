Ministry launches #mysocial

In keeping with the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services’ vision of being a dynamic service-driven organisation that delivers premium social services towards the achievement of sustainable human and social development, the Information Communication Technology Division in partnership with the Corporate Communications and Education Unit developed an intranet platform, #mysocial.
During a brief ceremony recently, the portal was launched and will be accessible to all staff at the ministry. It comes at an opportune time when several of the ministry’s staff, though essential, are now working remotely in the new Covid-19 environment.
Minister of Social Development and Family Services Donna Cox was accompanied by members of the executive team comprising permanent secretary Jacinta Bailey-Sobers, the deputy permanent secretaries, Vijay Gangapersad and Esther Pilgrim-Soanes, as well as Chief Technical Officer Michael Reid and ICT director Paul Kanneh, who all witnessed the unveiling of the new platform and celebrated this milestone achievement of the ministry.
During her address, Cox said, “The intranet is the backbone of any evolving organisation, particularly in instances where employees are not all located in the same spaces and are positioned across various departments within the organisation. #mysocial provides a platform where employees can communicate, collaborate, and access vital information (internal and external).”
“According to the McKinsey Institute, adopting an agile approach to work has been reported to have led to a 30 per cent increase in efficiency, employee engagement, and operational performance, and eventually customer satisfaction,” said Cox.
“Therefore, as the ministry strives towards a fully digitalised social services delivery system, there is a constant necessity for creativity, innovation and enhancement, in the way we work, as we partner to improve staff engagement and the client experience, as well as to increase productivity at the ministry.”
She ended by saying that she was confident that the new platform will encourage employees to become more creative and innovative and will enhance the communication efforts in the ministry and solve many challenges faced with regard to information sharing.
The Ministry of Social Development and Family Services sees this new platform as the launching pad for staff to deepen their collaborative efforts and will feature, inter alia, an amalgamation of data management, live video feeds and other smart search features in one place.