Eid-Ul-Fitr, fondly known as the “Festival of Breaking Fast” will be celebrated on Saturday.

El Socorro-based Nur E Islam imam Shiraz Ali concurred Muslims are concentrating on Laylat al-Qadr, or “Night Of Power.”

In a phone interview, Ali said: “The last ten days are important to the ‘Night Of Power’ and Muslims continue to seek it, especially during one of the odd (numbers) nights.