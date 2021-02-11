Miraculous Soca Monarch

The International Soca Monarch (ISM) of C2K21 will take home $150,000.
This may be much less than the $2m first prize the competition once offered, but in these harsh Covid-ridden economic times, even that amount is greatly appreciated and worth the effort.
The final of the ISM will tonight be broadcast on CCN TV6 from 8 p.m. The show takes place at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA).
Eleven acts are performing before the judges in what is considered to be a miraculous feat by ISM creative director, Simon Baptiste. With Carnival having been cancelled because of the pandemic, most people, soca artistes included, believed there would not have been an ISM this year.
Incidentally this was also the case for the Chutney Soca Monarch, the final of which will be broadcast tomorrow. That competition’s producer, George Singh managed to hold that competition with very little resources.
The National Carnival Commission (NCC) decided they would neither produce competitions nor sanction any virtual or televised shows, including Panorama, National Calypso Monarch or National Extempo Monarch. The Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation (TUCO) is holding an online Road March competition.
The ISM is not featuring two categories (Power and Groovy) this year. Finalists singing both styles are competing against one another. Competitors will be accompanied by D’ All Starz band. Dancers and other persons enhancing each artistes’ performance will have the chance to win special prizes. This is a new element in the show, added by Baptiste who is taking into consideration how tough it’s been for creatives in these Covid times.
There was no semi-final round this year because of the pandemic, as this leg of the competition has traditionally been a massive event at the Arima Velodrome attended by thousands. The 11 finalists were selected from hundreds of songs submitted by artistes interested in competing. The songs were appraised by a panel and the top 11 chosen by unanimous vote. Last years winners of the Power, Iwer George/Kees Dieffenthaller and Groovy, College Boy Jesse (Jesse Stewart), were not automatically seeded to defend their respective titles and were required to submit songs as other artistes. They are not in the final
The line-up is still quite impressive though with a mix of seasoned and up-and-coming artistes competing. Among the favourites for the win is Farmer Nappy (Darryl Henry) whose runaway hit, “Backyard Jam”, has kept the Carnival spirit alive in these Covid times since November last year. Fellow veteran ISM campaigner Blaxx (Dexter Stewart) is also in with “Same Way”. Rising stars Viking Ding Dong (Andre Houlder) and Mical Teja have a good chance to take title with their hit duet “Horning First”. Also showing promise is Aaron Duncan with his popular, “Stay”, while Olatunji can take the title with any one of his 2021 releases including “Angel”, “Doh Stop The Carnival” or “Drunk Carnival”. There is one lone female in tonight’s final, newcommer Mely Rose (Melissa St Rose).
The ISM will be viewed by over three million people. This is facilitated by several network partners and CCN TV6. The list of partners include CBC Barbados, ABS Antigua, ZIZ St Kitts, SXM TV15 St Maarten, NCN Guyana, DBS St Lucia and CBN Virgin Islands, GBN Grenada and CVM Jamaica.
The prize structure of the ISM 2021:
1st... $150,000
2nd... $50,000
3rd... $25,000
4th... $15,000
5th - 10th = $10,000 per finalist
The finalists are:
Farmer Nappy
Preedy
Viking Ding Dong and Mical Teja
Trinidad Ghost
Trinidad Killa
Olatunji
Rome
Blaxx
Turner
Aaron Duncan
Melly Rose.