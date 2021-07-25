DURING the past year and a half, Covid-19 has claimed more than 1,000 lives in T&T and over four million lives worldwide.

Despite the trail of destruction left behind by the pandemic, misinformation about the vaccines which are scientifically proven to dramatically drive down the risk of severe illness, hospitalisation and death, persists. There are some who doubt the efficacy of vaccines while touting herbal remedies, a cocktail of unproven drugs and sitting out in the sun as the best prevention against the 21st century’s deadliest pandemic.