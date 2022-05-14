Miss Sari Trinidad and Tobago 2022

India is a power house in the beauty and fashion industry.

And now comes, Miss Sari Trinidad and Tobago Beauty Pageant under the esteemed patronage of the High Commissioner of India.

This local beauty competition is for young ladies seeking the opportunity to represent Trinidad and Tobago internationally.

The first annual Miss Sari Trinidad and Tobago competition will be held on May 28 at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA) main auditorium, from 8 p.m., the weekend before the highly celebrated event of Indian Arrival Day. On the night of the grand finals, a queen will be crowned and this new ambassador for Trinidad and Tobago will hold the title for one year.

From a cast of 35 young ladies, 12 were selected to move forward. The competition will feature a spectacular opening dance presentation by all the finalists. It will be an evening showcasing electrifying representation of fashion, talent and exquisitely designed sarees.

This May, the search comes to an end as T&T will crown one beauty to represent us at Miss Sari International, 12 beauties, one night of stunning pageantry in a journey to the international stage against 35 countries. Come and be part of the glam, glitter and fashion of Miss Sari Trinidad and Tobago Beauty Pageant. The organiser is very optimistic about the recent lift in restrictions and ensures total safety and continuous practice of all Covid-19 protocols.

Tickets for the grand finals are available through all committee members and all the delegates of the competition or on social media, Miss Sari Trinidad and Tobago Beauty Pageant.

The contestants are as follows:

DEORANIE SUKHRAJ

Miss Sari T&T Lange Park

KIMBERLY SEETARAM

Miss Sari T&T Valencia

SANGEETA SINGH

Miss Sari T&T Flanagin Town

AMELIA RAGOO

Miss Sari T&T Chase Village

VINITA SONNY

Miss Sari T&T Penal

SALLY-ANN CALLENDER

Miss Sari T&T Endeavour

NIKITA SAMLAL

Miss Sari T&T Rio Claro

ALYSSA MOHAMMED

Miss Sari T&T Point-Fortin

KRISTA SOO HON

Miss Sari T&T Trincity

SHIVANI MANICK

Miss Sari T&T Princess Town

