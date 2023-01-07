Miss World T&T visits MYDNS

Miss World Trinidad and Tobago, 23-year-old Aché Abrahams, paid a visit to the Ministry of Youth Development and National Service on January 5, 2023.
At the Ministry, she was hosted by Minister of Youth Development and National Service, Foster Cummings. Permanent secretary in the Ministry, Mr Farook Hosein and deputy permanent secretary, Mrs Cherryl-Ann Solomon were among the members of staff who met with Ms Abrahams.
Minister Cummings wished Ms Abrahams all success in her future endeavours, expressing the hope that she could pull off her mission of securing the title of Miss World 2023.
No date or venue has yet been announced for the international pageant, however.
In a brief interview at the Ministry, Ms Abrahams said her decision to take part in the local leg of the pageant was simply acting on an interest she has had in pageantry from early in her life. “I have had such an interest from very young,” she said, adding that she saw it as one means by which young women could learn how to express themselves, and how to create opportunities for delivering social impact on their world.
She said it was also one means by which particularly young women can discover the means by which to bring out their inner beauty.
This, she said, was important for treating with the important question of “how do you change the world”.
For her, she said, it was a question of pursuing “beauty with a purpose,” and for her, that purpose is to continue her work in mental health advocacy, primarily.
In this regard, she said, it has breathed new life into what she called her campaign known as the “Invisible Scars Project”.
She said people dealing with mental health issues confront “scars which are not often invisible,” adding that her purpose in this regard, is to continue to advocate for greater recognition of “how important this is”.
She said her work in this regard was hampered during the two years of the pandemic, adding that “people need to seek help, especially the young people.” She said this was a phenomenon affecting “many people we know and love”.
Asked what were her immediate reactions when she was declared winner in the local leg of the pageant, she said simply, “I cried.”
She said it was “a very proud moment, but it is not about self. For me, it is about representing. It is the beginning of a conversation, in which I am proud to go out and represent the country, and I am not taking the opportunity for granted at all.
A resident of La Seiva Village, Maracas Valley, Ms Abrahams also talked about an ambition to work for the rehabilitation and restoration of a homework centre in her community, which her grandfather, a former schooleacher, had started some years ago.
“He had believed in the idea that young people should have equal opportunity, and I have long wanted to continue his work in this regard,” she said, adding that this new profile affords her ample opportunity to do that as well.
Along with her activism as a mental health advocate, Aché Abrahams is a creative artist and a social advocate, who works as a model, and is the marketing and social media manager at her family’s construction company.
A past pupil of St Joseph’s Convent, she is also a graduate of the Identity School of Acting in London.