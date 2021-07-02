Mix and match vaccines

July 3, 2021, is the 200th birth anniversary of my maternal great-grandfather, Norman McNeil.

According to the February 1822 Annual Return of Plantation Slaves, he was born on the Dunvegan Estate, in the Whim district of Tobago, on July 3, 1821, to a mother simply called “Cathrine” (sic). In the column headed “Colour”, he is listed as a “mestee”, which in the Tobago of the time usually meant the child of a white man and a mulatto or quadroon woman.