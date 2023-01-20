Mixed bag at Black2Blue

There are picky eaters, then there are picky feters; those who are budget-wary and hoping to get value for money this Carnival.

There was a visibly smaller crowd at the recently held Black2Blue cooler fete at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.

Also while we do want a safe and secure event, you don’t need to see 20 or so officers lined up behind you when you walk into a cooler event.