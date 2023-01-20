Mixed bag at Black2Blue

There are picky eaters, then there are picky feters; those who are budget-wary and hoping to get value for money this Carnival.
There was a visibly smaller crowd at the recently held Black2Blue cooler fete at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.
Also while we do want a safe and secure event, you don’t need to see 20 or so officers lined up behind you when you walk into a cooler event.
While there was a good layout and a well-decorated venue, the design of the stage was a bit challenging—beautiful, vibrant and picture-perfect if you were directly in front —but you could not enjoy the performances if you were located on either side.
There was, however a plus: you had a range of complimentary hot breakfast dishes to choose from, including chicken, saving you a trip to your favourite fast food restaurant after the fete.
Vibes were a bit low as performances started a bit late due to some technical difficulties. It was left up to Voice and his band of musicians to energise the crowd. When he took to the stage he received thunderous applause from the crowd,
The excitement continued as Mical Teja, Viking Ding Dong, Lyrikal and Neil “Iwer” George interacted with their audience.
Pros: Excellent parking and security, easy entry, seating for breakfast, sober zone, hot breakfast and a variety of choices for vegetarians and decent layout.
Cons: Dark washroom area, vibes and energy low, overwhelming police presence, could not view stage performances from the sides.
Entertainment: 7
Decor: 5
Food: 6
Vibes/energy: 5
Venue layout: 7
Bar service: 5
Washroom facilities: 5
Parking: 8
Security: 8
Venue: 6
Rating: 6.2/10 on the Fete-o-Meter scale.