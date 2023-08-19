Mixing ‘Rum & Calypso’

Jimmy October is the
father of new calypso.
Jimmy, born L’shun Emmanuel, so coined his hybrid pop-kaiso sound almost a decade ago.
Since then, the sub-genre has exploded into local and regional consciousness. Jimmy’s hitmaking collaboration with soca star Kes (Kees Dieffenthaller) and jazz trumpeter Etienne Charles “Magic” first paved a mainstream path for acts like Freetown Collective, Hey Choppi (Sean Padmore), Mical Teja (Mical Williams) Kalpee (Christian Kalpee) and others, to reach wider audiences.
Now Jimmy is exporting the laid-back groove to North America. The 28-year-old Sangre Grande-born singer has already played venues in Toronto, Canada, as well as Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Washington DC and Atlanta in the United States, on his ongoing Gone Til October tour, alongside Nigerian Afrobeats star Ruger (Michael Olayinka).
Tonight, the duo will take the show to the American west coast where they are set to appear at the Echoplex in Los Angeles (LA), California. “I honestly feel like the first time I said the words ‘new calypso,’ I was really trying to find some sort of identity musically and I wanted that to be tied to our culture,” a jet lagged Jimmy told the Kitcharee in the wee hours of the LA morning, last Friday.
“I was actually a little afraid to say ‘new calypso’ because I know that calypso is something that’s its own thing and I didn’t want to come across like I was taking anything away from that. We often forget that what we do is a service and it’s in us to add to culture and to try to give, in a way that we think, aligns with our purpose and artistry.
“To know that groups like Freetown Collective have embraced and felt connected to the sub-genre is a blessing. I think there are artistes like Mical Teja, Hey Choppi, Kalpee and others that have a dope spin on calypso. The way that it’s incorporated in their music now is refreshing and I salute them.”
An ode to the genre’s greats
Jimmy was adamant about expressing his love for calypso and his deep respect for the century-old genres practitioners. He named the late greats Lord Kitchener (Aldwyn Roberts) and Shadow (Winston Bailey) among his favourites. And counted Mighty Sparrow (Slinger Francisco), Calypso Rose (McCartha Lewis) and David Rudder among the living icons who continue to inspire his process.
“Sparrow’s ‘Obeah Wedding’, the story-telling is in its own world. Rudder ‘Calypso Music’ is up there in my top 100 songs for sure. Will we ever see Jimmy October in a tent or on a Dimanche Gras stage? I’ll say never say never,” he chuckled.
What the world has seen in recent weeks is Jimmy’s willingness to continue to pay homage to T&T, mother genre’s rich history. His latest release “Rum & Calypso” is a danceable pop jam that evokes memories of Lord Invader’s (Rupert Grant) 1943 classic “Rum and Coca-Cola”.
“I love that song so much man,” Jimmy blurted when the Kitcharee connected those musical dots.
“His (Invader’s) storytelling and the melody is special. I would say because of how I feel about that song, it did have a part to play in making ‘Rum & Calypso’. I was definitely inspired to find a way to tell a story from a modern perspective,” he admitted.
“We actually started writing it in the car to and from a fete, so it encompasses that atmosphere. A lot of times I’m building scenarios in my head and thinking about all possible ways of them playing out and fitting that into melody.
“The feeling and mood of the song is also reminiscent of the early 2000s because it’s also inspired by that (Jamaican dancehall) Beenie Man (Moses Davis) & Mya (Harrison) ‘Girls Dem Sugar’ and Sean Paul (Sean Henriques) ‘Gimmie Di Light’ era. Special mention to (music producers) Tano and Brooklyn Decent who produced that one and Scene Presents who really brought it to life visually,” he added about the song and music video that are currently available on YouTube.
Fashioning a new path
Equally as striking as his high bred sound is Jimmy’s high fashion clothing choices. The North Eastern College graduate has never been shy about experimenting with his look and setting trends with his eccentric wardrobe.
“Fashion is a big thing for me so I’m going to constantly push the boundaries where that’s concerned,” he responded when the Kitcharee broached the subject. “I’m me and I’m going to dress the way that I feel and the way that I think represents who I am.”
Jimmy reasoned that the right look is just as important as developing the right sounds when it comes to impacting the space. He credited his mother for helping find the self-confidence and bravery to value and express his originality.
“Music, fashion and colour share very close space with each other in my world and those things are important when it comes to the Jimmy October brand, because they’re important to me personally. It’s all connected. I think that courage is sometimes there and sometimes not there.
“My mom has definitely played a big role since I was young in making me feel like I could be who I want to be and that comes down to even being brave enough to dress the way I want to. I want people to feel empowered when they see me. I want them to feel like they can do the same thing in their own way. I’m inspired by people like Pharrell, Prince, Michael Jackson, Kanye West. They make me feel empowered, so it’s only right to do the same.”
Following tonight’s seventh and final show with Ruger, Jimmy connects with Kes and St Lucian soca act Teddyson John for the former’s Man With No Door US tour. The three will share stages in New York, Washington, New Orleans, Texas and Florida, among other states from September 1 to October 7 (see box).
“What’s next? Well, the next single is currently being mixed and mastered as we speak. I’m hoping to give that to the world pretty soon. Expect more music, more performances, more Jimmy October,” he concluded.
Jimmy October’s ‘Gone Til October’
US remaining tour dates.
Aug 20 - Los Angeles, California - Echoplexx
Sept 1 - Brooklyn, New York – Soca Fest NY
Sept 8 - Washington DC – The Fillmore
Sept 9 - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – The Mann
Sept 10 - Boston, Massachusetts – House of Blues
Sept 13 - Raleigh, North Carolina – Lincoln Theatre
Sept 15 - Atlanta, Georgia – Tabernacle
Sept 16 - Orlando, Florida – Beacham
Sept 29 - Dallas, Texas – EchoT 30 - Houston, Texas – Rise
Oct 1 - New Orleans – House of Blues
Oct 7 - Miami, Florida – One Fete