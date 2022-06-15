THE Cocal sand spit on Trinidad’s east coast is the most popular pitstop along the Manzanilla-Mayaro stretch of freeway. A sand barrier that protects the Nariva wetland inland, it enjoys the dual roles of marine and riverine factors that maintain a seasonal balance to its longevity.
The tip of the sand spit is the lure that brings families to enjoy photo shoots, birdwatching and line fishing. Some make a day of it and brave the changing tides to cast nets at the river mouth where its waters meet the sea.
The area around the river mouth is known as the Coca Cola stop because of the dark colour of the river. The ocean here is also darkened by the outflow.
Natural forces involved in the shaping of the tip of the sand spit vary depending on the season. During the dry season when the river is low, high-energy waves dominate the seaward side, accessing the river mouth and travelling up the waterway.
Marine avi-fauna such as pelicans frequent the area at this opportune high tide, riding each wave and plucking fish brought in.
During ebb tide, the river accelerates its flow into the Atlantic, washing the lengthened sand spit that the ocean built. Rainy season sees an increase in the volume of the river and a corresponding shortening of the sand spit as flood waters widen the mouth.
Another face of the Cocal shows itself here as the brownish-cream froth of swamp effluent is flushed out by flood waters onto nearby beaches and into the sea.
The area is a popular spot for bathing in the river as well as the sea as visitors have both options. However, seasonal moods of both bodies of water can influence recreational activities. The river mouth can be a treacherous place at times and so too parts of the upriver section where small whirlpools can be observed. It is always advisable to familiarise families as to the many moods of nature at the tip of the sand spit.
Families that gathered at the sand spit over the weekend saw yet another mood of the Cocal. A band of sargassum had collected and covered the tip, displaying lines of ebb tide progression along its mass.
This sea weed also piled up and choked the outer section of the last bend in the river.
This was a disappointing scenario to those expecting to take ‘clean’ photos of the spot. Linesmen as well as those casting nets voiced their frustration with the assertive presence of the weed. The foul-smelling clumps travelled upriver also, causing a tangle of fishing lines. As if revelling in the frustration of the fishermen, fish could be seen leaping and splashing in the dark water some way away from the reach of the algae.
Those at the river mouth cast their nets again and again but only succeeded in dragging in netfuls of the brown stuff. It was no small task to pluck small fish out of the mass when some were caught.
Since sargassum began washing up on our coastlines, the pleasing and much-promoted aesthetics of sun, sand and sea have been compromised. The lure of the turtle nesting season has also been affected, with tour operators throwing their hands in the air in dismay with its appearance.
Those people who stopped to view the scenic Cocal sand spit found entertainment otherwise as a hawk tried to avoid the aggressive harassment of two small birds. Try as it did to shake them off, they followed its movement from branch to branch, forcing it to eventually fly off into the swamp.
During moments around dawn, just before the sunrise appears on the eastern horizon, the groves of coconut that thrive on the sand spit appear in silhouette against the rose-tinted sky. It is around this time that a flurry of activity of these hawks can be viewed. Squirrels also share the limelight as they scurry up and down the slender trunks.
This phase of the Cocal sand spit will soon graduate into one of flooded regimen as the river assumes dominion over the area during the rainy weeks ahead.