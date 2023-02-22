Traditional beliefs in the spiritual communication platforms between ancestors gone and mortal generations are an integral part of the way of life of our First Nation Peoples, especially through the medium of animals.
In Whiteland, Mayo, this practice has included present agricultural land owners whose ancestry cannot be traced to that of our First Peoples. However, because they occupy an environment rife with the historical and cultural influences of past centuries, phenomena continue.
Shaheed Mohammed shares his experience.
“One morning, my wife Stephanie and I had got up early to do our garden work when we noticed something run past the dog. The dog started to chase after it. I thought that it was a tattoo so I followed the dog.”
“When the dog reached the base of that big tree over there it started digging inside the root. All I had was my cutlass and I used it to start digging with him. Not long after, something fell from up inside the tree and hit my cutlass.”
“This was the second time that the dog led me to this tree root and I just knew that something big was happening here. I also have a passion for digging, always looking for strange stuff and my family gets involved too.”
“The stone that hit the cutlass was different from any other I ever saw. The colour was strange for this sandy clay area.”
“I dug a trench leading up to the root of the tree but didn’t find anything. Other depressions in the area seemed to line up with this one so I started to dig those too and found strange pieces of stones under the angelin tree.”
“I continued digging inside the tree and realised that it was a heap of strange stones. It was then that I found a piece with what looked like a ‘pig face’. I knew that I was on to something thanks to my dog.”
Followers of the activities of our First Peoples here in Trinidad would remember when this writer had highlighted the discovery of the petroglyph at Caurita, Maracas Valley.
Pyai Cristo Adonis of the Santa Rosa First Peoples Community of Arima was in the area when an agouti crossed his path and scampered up the hill. Following the path of the agouti, he found that it had led him directly to the site of one of seven large petroglyphs found so far in Trinidad. He always gives that agouti credit for his finding.
The Whiteland episode began a few months ago when two smoke ceremonies were performed in the area by Chief of the First Nations of Moruga and Environs Eric Lewis, one of which was to bless the land for tree-planting on the annual global celebration Earth Day.
Superintendent Ramkhelawan of the southern youth clubs, who is actively involved in community projects has pledged his support for ongoing archaeological work in the area and maintains interest in these.
The book Towns and Villages of Trinidad and Tobago by author Michael Anthony refers to the area of Whiteland, Mayo, as a region that had always been an area of Amerindian activity in Trinidad.
“When Capuchin priests arrived in Trinidad in 1687 to convert the Amerindians to Christianity at the request of the governor, here was where they set up one of their missions. They named it ‘La Mision de Montserrat’ after the famous Church of Montserrat in Spain.”
On site with Chief Lewis at Whiteland, Mayo, there was a great view of the San Fernando Hill. This would have been important to the First Nation Peoples. It was here that the Mohammed family gathered around the piles of fragments and listened to Lewis as he gave a preliminary introduction to the few that would have been deemed significant.
“This is not a new find in the area as renowned Dr Arie Boomert has done work here in the past. The widespread travelling trade of the indigenous peoples is evident here.”
“Boomert 1984 and Harris and Elie 2005 identified that the area was inhabited by the Nepuyo.”
After taking GPS co-ordinates and examining the site more closely, Lewis remarked that there was much fragmentation and that most of the pieces presumed by Mohammed to be artefacts were not artefacts but pieces of soil composition such as sandstone that the First Peoples would not have used for anything.
Of the few bonafide pieces unearthed, small fragments of shards of ceramics that do not measure more than three to four centimetres per piece were set aside. Some of them were roucou-painted.
The adornos piece referred to as the “pig head” did not show very intricate work as those found at other sites. It would have been part of a small bowl about 11-12 centimetres at most.
There was one interesting fragment that represented a “nostril bowl” that had a tube-like extension. Lewis explained that these were used by Shamans for putting tobacco juice or pepper juice into the nostril to communicate with the spirits of the ancestors. These were induced hallucinations or trance-like stances.
The earth we now tread upon is rife with the history of past generations of inhabitants, some centuries old, and because of ongoing disturbances both natural and man-made, any “digs” by modern peoples must be sifted through with the utmost care as minuscule pieces are difficult to discern with the untrained naked eye.
Lewis emphasises that these findings are not for ourselves. Knowledge through such evidence of our history must be passed on and ultimately secured in our country’s archives.