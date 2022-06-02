More jazz on the PoS Waterfront

More jazz, please!
That cry from improv music lovers at the conclusion of last weekend’s North Coast Jazz in Blanchisseuse, has been emphatically answered by Sweet 100.1 FM’s Jazz—A Fusion of our Music & Culture.
An all-star cast of local musicians and artistes has been assembled for tomorrow’s much anticipated showcase, which begins at 3 p.m. at the Port of Spain International Waterfront on Wrightson Road, Port of Spain.
Calypso legend David Rudder and soca music’s Queen of Bakanal Destra Garica lead an impressive lineup that also includes Nailah Blackman and her Sokah band, Patrice Roberts and the A Team band and Belmont-based new calypso crooners Freetown Collective.
Jazz purists, however, would undoubtedly be eyeing the stage manager’s call sheet for the performance time of veteran musician/music producer Carl “Beaver” Henderson and his band. Last assembled for the pre-pandemic Sunset Jazz in 2019, Beaver stunned audiences with his inventive musicianship during an impressive set that stole the show from headliners American jazz band Spyro Gyra.
This time around the diminutive Fireflight maestro, would be joined on stage by vocalists Kay Alleyne and Moricia Cagan, in what promises to be an unforgettable performance. Saxophonists Pedro Lezama and Adrian Kong and pannist Joshua Regrello will also bring authentic jazz pedigree and musicality to the event. Patrons are asked to wear white.
Trinidad and Tobago Television CEO David Roberts said his production team looked at the global trend towards fusion hybrid music events when planning Saturday’s show. While he understands the valid concerns of purists, Roberts says the goal on Saturday is to reflect T&T’s diverse society on stage.
“The production team looked at trends in the entertainment industry globally which show that fusion (hybrid) events are growing in popularity. We think that it’s such a beautiful thing to have an event that represents the diversity of our cosmopolitan society.
“This first Fusion event will feature some great jazz performances alongside other types of music, and we see it as a good entry point into the music festival market as we engage both jazz enthusiasts as well as other music loves,” Roberts said during a WhatsApp exchange with the Express yesterday.
Expect non-stop action
The powerhouse cast selection gives the show a quick rhythm that lends to a “non-stop” action packed experience, Roberts said
“Expext an action packed line\up from start to end that represents the fusion that is Trinidad and Tobago. There are some great acts and each is set to deliver a memorable performance with their own special flare. From jazz, to creole-soul and soca—the event has a bit of everything for music lovers,” he said.
All Covid-19 protocols will be in place at the venue, ensures the TTT boss. Recent events have received criticism from nationals on social media as images of unmasked party-goers have been shared across all platforms.
“Guests are encouraged to follow the Covid-19 precautions as outlined by the Ministry of Health and the authorities. There will be sanitisation stations throughout the event and we actually ensured that we sold a certain number of tickets that would leave more than enough space for patrons to be comfortable and safe,” Roberts added.
Sweet 100.1 FM’s Jazz— A Fusion of our Music & Culture will be an annual event, Roberts revealed. The hybrid music concert has officially been added to their annual calendar of events which includes their upcoming popular Christmas in July concert.
“Across our network, we are having various on air, online and in-person celebrations for our 60th year of Independence, as TTT Limited will also be celebrating 60 years of existence,” Roberts concluded.