More jazz on the PoS Waterfront

That cry from improv music lovers at the conclusion of last weekend’s North Coast Jazz in Blanchisseuse, has been emphatically answered by Sweet 100.1 FM’s Jazz—A Fusion of our Music & Culture.

An all-star cast of local musicians and artistes has been assembled for tomorrow’s much anticipated showcase, which begins at 3 p.m. at the Port of Spain International Waterfront on Wrightson Road, Port of Spain.