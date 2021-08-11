Two days ago, the world celebrated one of the most iconic animals on Earth—the lion. On August 10 every year, World Lion Day highlights the importance of this apex predator and raises awareness about lion conservation.
The lion is perhaps the most popular wild cat. Not only has this animal been featured for years in cartoons, stories, advertisements, logos, as mascots and children’s toys but it has also found its way in the hearts of many worldwide through Disney’s 1994 animated film, The Lion King.
This magnificent feline is known for its power and strength. It is a symbol of courage and bravery, and is revered by several cultures.
When we think of lions, the first things that come to mind are their loud roars, brown coats and shaggy manes. They also have compact bodies, strong forelegs and sharp teeth. While most of us have learnt about lions by reading about these incredible cats, watching documentaries or observing them at our local zoo, there are actually several misconceptions about these big cats. Let us clarify five facts about lions:
1. Size
Although the lion is called “the king of the jungle”, it is actually not the largest cat in the animal kingdom. That crown goes to the tiger, which grows bigger than a lion.
2. Lions are lazy
False. Many believe that lions are lazy cats as they lie around for most of the day. In fact, lions spend 16 to 20 hours per day resting and sleeping. This natural behaviour of lions allows them to conserve their energy by resting during the day and becoming more active at night when it is cooler.
3. Hunting
Many think male lions are the pride’s hunters, however, that role goes to the lionesses. Not only are the females the primary hunters, but they also raise the cubs. They generally hunt in the dark and often do so in groups of two or three, using a combined effort to stalk, surround, catch and kill prey. The main responsibility of the males is to defend the pride’s territory from intruders.
4. Range
One of the most common mistaken beliefs about lions is that all lions live in the wild in Africa. Today, only the African lion is found in parts of sub-Saharan Africa while there is a small population of the Indian lion subspecies (Asiatic lion) that remains in the Gir Forest of north-west India.
5. Population size
One may think there are many lions living in wild habitats today, however, unfortunately, lions are at risk of becoming extinct.
According to bbc.co.uk, “There may be as few as 20,000 lions left in the wild. The African lion population has undergone catastrophic declines, plummeting by over 40 per cent over the last three generations. This is due to a loss of natural habitat and prey, and the devastating impact of hunting and poaching. With the number left in the wild estimated at between 20,000 and 39,000, this majestic creature is now officially classified as ‘vulnerable’.”
Retaliatory killings, the illegal wildlife trade of lion parts such as bones and trophy hunting have also contributed to the decline of lions in the wild.
So today, as we clear up these common misconceptions about these incredible animals, let us join global efforts to help these big cats before it is too late. Get involved, volunteer or share information about the important roles lions play in the natural world and the need for their protection.
As lion numbers continue to dwindle, let us help safeguard these roar-some cats so they can safely roam the wild for years to come.
• Follow my work with animals—
Facebook: Sharleen Khan
Instagram: @zoogirlsharleen
YouTube: Sharleen Khan