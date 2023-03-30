Mosqkey’s metamorphosis

A time for revival, restoration, salvation and to chart new beginnings.
That’s what the upcoming Easter weekend celebrations represent for gospel act Mosqkey Musiq (Kyle Gomes).
Mosqkey, 29, says he has given up milk and meat as part of his customary Lenten season sacrifices. Christians the globe over usually forego a physical delight in an attempt to draw closer to their God during the post-Carnival period.
“Fasting and praying is a great way to draw closer to God and receive a breakthrough from God,” the Point Fortin-born Mosqkey told the Express during a heart-to-heart interview yesterday morning.
He currently has three nominations for the Gospel Music Awards of Trinidad and Tobago (GMATT): Male Artiste of the Year, Song of the Year and Music Video of the Year for the hit single “Press On”. That award show will be held on April 30 at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA), Port of Spain.
The youth pastor and youth leader at Southern Garden Redemption Centre has also been nominated for an honorary award at the upcoming Antigua Barbuda Gospel Music and Media Awards, set for November 4 and 5 in Antigua.
“When I got the news (of the nominations), it made me feel a sense of purpose and appreciation,” Mosqkey said.
“As a music creative, this type of recognition not only increases my exposure for my music to reach new supporters, producers and the media—it also increases my performance opportunities, social media engagement, networking, and increases my opportunities for endorsement and ambassadorship; so its no small thing,” he added
Above all else, Mosqkey says the continued recognition and acceptance of his music and its messages assures him he is doing the task he was called to perform.
His single, “Give Thanks for Life”, hit number one in Cape Town, South Africa, after topping the Radio Awakening Top 20 countdown in the African nation in January.
“It’s both a form of validation and reassurance that I’m on the right path and I’m doing what God has called me to do.
“It motivates me to keep pressing, and it reassures me of the value of this talent God placed inside of me. It makes me want to keep making music that not only inspires me, but inspires others.”
Finding redemption
in a fresh start
A 2021 National Youth Award recipient, Mosqkey hasn’t always walked a righteous path.
Long before being recognised by the Ministry of Youth Development and National Services for Spreading Positive Youth Messages through Music, Mosqkey says he “committed robberies” and other acts that “labelled him a criminal”.
His story is living testament to young people caught in a similar illegal web that it is possible to turn their lives around and “transition from a life of crime”.
“My life has since been transformed through the power of God and my aim is to spread hope throughout the world to other young and mature persons who may be struggling with the same things I struggled with.
“I want to let them know that there is hope for their future and purpose that has no limits, as long as we dare to dream and believe anything is possible with God.”
The father of four says he has a busy Easter weekend ahead.
“Easter to me is all about family. I will be heading to a retreat with my church youth group, called Purpose Driven Youths. We are heading to Victory Heights on Easter weekend. I also have a fundraiser to perform at, and my mom’s birthday is also on Easter Sunday.”
Beyond the celebrations, Mosqkey said he has eyes set on an album release and a planned tour of the Caribbean region.
The singer offered these words of advice for all those preparing for the holy period that celebrates the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ: “Enjoy it and use this time to draw closer to God and build a relationship with God.”