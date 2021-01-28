Mother moves on

Three weeks ago Singing Sandra (Sandra Des Vignes-Millington) was planning a thanksgiving service and reception for her husband. Today the calypso fraternity and nation at large mourn her passing.
Sandra was warded at Mt Hope when she died at around 4 a.m. yesterday. She was 64 years old and had been battling various health issues over the past five years. The former National Calypso Monarch rose from poverty to become an iconic cultural ambassador of the nation and along her journey served as an inspiration and counsel to many young calypsonians and other creatives.
People often referred to Sandra as “Mother” because of her natural inclination to look out for and look after those around her. Therefore she will be referred to as Mother in the rest of this article.
Mother was born on December 10, 1957 at East Dry River, and grew up in Morvant. She faced a lot of hardships being the child of a poor single mother who worked hard to keep food on the table. There were times when sending Mother to school was impossible, but she made it through her childhood and teens holding on to her Spiritual Baptist faith even at that young an age. Later in her life she would embrace the Orisha faith.
Mother’s grandmother was an excellent singer and from an early people realised that she had inherited the family’s vocal talents. Mother got involved in the Best Village Competition, singing and acting. Calypsonian Dr Zhivago in 1984 asked Mother to perform two of his songs. She was then invited to join the Sparrow’s Young Brigade.
The name Singing Sandra became a household name in 1987 when she sang, “Sexy Employees (Die With My Dignity).” She won the National Calypso Queen title that year and went on to win the Calypso Queen of the World title in St Maarten later in that same year. Her calypso career took off and Mother would go on to win the Carifesta Calypso Monarch and the Calypso Queen of the World titles in 1992.
In 1999 Mother became the second woman to win the National Calypso Monarch title with her performances of “Voices From The Ghetto” and “Song For Healing.” She again captured the title in 2003 performing, “For Whom The Bell Tolls” and “Ancient Rhythm.” Mother continued to be a strong contender in the National Calypso Monarch competition in the years that followed.
While being a legend on the calypso circuit, Mother also excelled in the fetes as one fourth of the quartet known as the United Sisters. This group featured Mother alongside, Marvelous Marva, Lady B and Tigress. Along with other calypso and soca hits, they have to their credit a song titled, “Whoa Donkey,” which has become a timeless fete anthem that sends party people wild whenever it is played, even to this day. The trio also went on to do this nation proud at the Caribbean Song Festival with “Ambataila Woman”.
Mother was not one of Bunji Garlin’s early fans. She was not impressed with him and she openly expressed this. Rather than nurture a feud, Bunji introduced himself to her and the two had a chat. By the end, she had fallen in love with the very “polite super intelligent young man.” Their meeting resulted in a duet titled, “Lie (Coofie Lie Lie).” By the end of the recording project, she was calling Bunji “Son” and he referred to her as Mother, a moniker that she carried with pride and dignity for the rest of her life.
Mother gave counsel and encouraged many young calypsonians and young people in general. She considered former National Calypso Monarch Karene Asche a daughter. Some of the youths who benefitted from her words of encouragement were Sheldon Reid, Brian London, Duane O’Conner and many others.
To hold her tongue was not something Mother did. Whenever she saw injustice or people doing the wrong thing, she spoke up as loudly as she felt necessary. She was never afraid to voice her opinions. I remember one night after the show at Kaiso House when it was based at the old Strand Cinema, a calypsonian was being disrespectful towards another artiste. Mother said, “Doh bring that here nah. It eh right. We not supposed to be disrespectful to one another like that.”
The calypsonian cursed Mother and began to spew obscenities at her. She was the lone woman there, but when she stood up and began to tell him off in that bellowing voice, while advancing towards him, the men just froze and the culprit, realising there was no protection for him, slinked off whimpering. And this particular calypsonian considered himself a real badjohn. Not for Mother.
As sharp-tongued as she could be, however, Mother was kind, loving and gentle, especially to young people. Whenever one encountered her and said, “Good evening Mother,” the response was always, “Aye darling,” or “Blessed love sweetheart,” always with that beaming smile, a hug and a kiss on the cheek.
Rest well Mother.