Mother’s Day Concert at the Waterfront

The ladies in Trinidad and Tobago are preparing for a very special treat, as Mother’s Day approaches and Nu-Wave Event Solutions Limited prepares to host the second instalment of their annual “Live For Us” premium concert experience on May 13, at the Hyatt Waterfront. During the Middle Ages, the custom developed of allowing people who had moved away from where they grew up to come back to visit their home or “mother” churches (and their mothers), on the fourth Sunday of the Christian festival of Lent.
At the time, it wasn’t uncommon for children to leave home to work when they were as young as ten years old, so this was an opportunity for families to meet up again. Over time, this phenomenon became known as “Mothering Sunday” in Britain. As the dates of Lent vary each year, so does the date of Mothering Sunday. Although this occasion is often called Mother’s Day in the UK, it has no connection with the American Mother’s Day. Many other countries celebrate Mother’s Day at different times of the year as well, but here in T&T we have stuck with the Catholic/Lenten schedule.
The inaugural “Live For Us” concert took place on May 7 last year at the Hyatt, with calypso icon, David Rudder and soca superstar Kees Dieffenthaller and Kes The Band. Rudder celebrated his 69th birthday on the night and was awarded a special plaque by the organisers and presented with a cake from the Hyatt as well. A few thousand patrons packed the Hyatt Ballroom and enjoyed a thoroughly entertaining evening filled with calypso and soca classics performed by two masterful entertainers.
Rave reviews were published in the press and across the media as mothers enjoyed a night of elegance and top notch entertainment.
The second edition of “Live For Us” aims to up the ante with a scintillating live outdoor concert, premium eats and beverages and even more entertainment with jazz singer, Vaughnette Bigford opening up for international R&B singer and songwriter, Brian McKnight and British reggae/pop singer, Maxi Priest (Max Alfred Elliott).
Nu-Wave Event Solutions spokesman, Gleeson Job, described the layout and amenities in a release to the media:
“This premium all-inclusive concert experience will offer guests food by renowned local-based, but internationally trained chefs,” he assured, “in addition to some of the finest premium drinks, all fit for kings and queens. Guests will have a selection between two levels: The Courtyard and Sky Lounge, with special rates offered to patrons for overnight and weekend stays at the Hyatt Regency. So you can really treat your moms to an unforgettable weekend, night or concert experience depending on your budget, but we all know that our moms deserve to be celebrated no matter the cost!”
Job also revealed that bmobile has signed on as the official telecommunications provider for “Live For Us” 2023 and will initiate a special promotion for the event soon. Senior manager Marketing, Promotions, Supply Chain and DLC for bmobile, Kashif Greaves paid tribute to mothers in advance and explained their decision to partner with this event. He said:
“Every day, mothers go the extra mile. They inspire, nurture, teach, protect and comfort in ways that can never be repaid. As the nation’s largest and only indigenous communications solutions provider, we want to show mothers that they’re special and we appreciate their sacrifice. Our support of the ‘Live For Us’ concert is therefore seamlessly aligned with our broader (promotional) plans to celebrate everyone who takes on the role of mother as we celebrate Mother’s Day.”
“Live For Us” will commence promptly at 7 p.m.
