Motto Deh Dancing to his own beat

For the past four years the intro “Motto Deh, Motto Deh” has signalled the start of a soca hit.
The popular song ID was first heard on the 2016 hit “Bend Down”. It surfaced again on “Lit” on the Pim Pim Rididm featuring New York-based soca act Lyrikal (Devon Martin) in 2017, “One Woman” on the Ole Ting Riddim and “Jamish Feeling” on the Jamish Rididm in 2019.
St Lucian Motto (Lashley Winter) is the producer and voice behind that new sound of soca called dennery segment. The sub-genre which started a decade ago on the island is fast becoming the new pop sound of soca.
You don’t have to look any further than the 2020 hits “Boss Lady” by Kees (Kees Dieffenthaller) and “Big Ride” by Motto himself alongside Blackboy and Ezra for official confirmation. Both songs are featured on Motto’s Baila Riddim and Fuego/Big Ride Riddim.
“It’s a growing genre,” Motto said through a widening smile when he spoke to Kitcharee on Friday.
“It was influenced by African Kuduro music, Angolan music that really dominated the St Lucian airwaves around 2009. That was the same time I started producing. The music from Angola became popular all around the island.
“The producers started replicating these Angolan beats and adding their personal style and traditional St Lucian drums. Then the artistes started putting creole slangs on the beats. It is those drum patterns and lyrical content that makes dennery segment differ from traditional soca,” he explained.
At just 25, Motto’s name appears alongside all the movers and shakers of soca music. He’s worked with Machel Montano, Nadia Batson and Skinny Fabulous to name a few. And while his music has proven to be solid gold within the Caribbean Diaspora it’s hard to believe that not too long ago he dreamed of attaining a totally different type of gold standard.
“I wanted to be an Olympian. I wanted to run,” Motto revealed.
“I left St Lucia at age 14 and migrated to the USA. There I ran track for Monroe College in New York and later for Barton College in North Carolina. That was my main focus.”
Unfortunately, an untimely injury slowed if not completely halted his progress. Motto found solace in music. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts (BA) in mass communications and video production from Barton he completely immersed himself in performing arts.
“I’m a very energy prone person. The energy has to be right for me to work with somebody. When it comes to making beats I get in a zone,” Motto said of hit making music talent.
Despite having no formal music background he says he has a very musical spirit and an unsual penchant for instinctively knowing how to make good music.
“I’m not a musician. I’m not fluent in the piano or anything of that sort. It’s just some sort of musical spirit or energy that gives me the vibes and the creative ideas to make all the songs I have made thus far,” he explained.
Full of energy on vibes on stage Motto says he is the complete opposite when the lights go off.
“If you see me on the streets on the normal I’m a very shy, timid and reserved individual. I’m not loud, bashy or bold. I’m just calm till it’s time to go on the stage,” he said.
Taking soca to the world
Today Motto is welcomed with open arms by fellow artistes, DJs and soca fans in T&T. It’s a far cry from the days of being an unknown in 2016, but he confesses there is still a lot of work to be done.
“In 2020 my name is a little bit more stapled in T&T as far as the soca market goes. We still have a lot of work to do to display Motto’s face around the island. It’s a big year for me I’m going to be appointed cultural ambassador of St Lucia this year as well,” he said with a wide smile.
That honour is expected to be bestowed on the diminutive performer at St Lucia’s Independence celebration on February 22 (Carnival Saturday). He says he plans to leverage his new status to build meaningful music networks across the US and Europe.
“Analysing the market, living in New York, I have a little leeway to network with the right set of people to introduce soca to the American market. I want to network with a few American producers, but what we need to do is collab with American artistes and introduce them to the genre of soca and then we take little steps to bring soca to the American market.
“As I go around to different states I’m talkin to the right people and introducing them to the music. We need to get a category on iTunes. This year I see a lot of soca artistes unifying their brands and that’s a good move for us. Stay united and support each other and it would result in maybe a lot more sales and numbers to put soca into the spotlight,” he concluded.