Motto no ‘Outsider’ to soca’s mecca

“If she cyah be my woman I doh care, ah want her be de outside woman”.
A playful chuckle followed that sung line from St Lucian soca star Motto (Lashley Winter) last Thursday.
“That’s from my new single ‘Outsider’ on the Outsider Riddim. Of course, yuh know Trinis are loving it,” he added with a laugh.
Motto has brought a fresh new sound to soca music with the creation of a sub-genre he calls Dennery Segment. Named after the northern Dennery area of his home island the skipping pace up-tempo brand of groovy soca has made Motto a household name across the region and Caribbean Diaspora.
The Outsider Riddim, which also features Nadia Batson’s “Lift Up”, Lyrikal’s (Devon Martin) “Own Ting” and Dil-e-Nadan’s Raymond Ramnarine “Oh Gyal”, is already proving a hit on the fete circuit.
Not one to rest on his laurels Motto has already dropped two more fete-ready riddims for Carnival 2023: the Oye and 90’s Riddim projects. The new music is all part of the Vision 2022 project he embarked upon at the start of the pandemic in 2021, he revealed.
“I’ve been in the studio for the last five years trying to bring out more and more hits and to become consistent. During Covid it was kind of hard, but I developed something called Vision 2022, where I was creating all sorts of genres and not just soca. That helped me pass though the pandemic,” he explained.
Motto’s global crossover soca hit “Uber (Everywhere)” was one of the fruits of that musical process.
“Is a different kind of style of soca, it did its own thing and became a big hit and as a result I’m proud to say Vision 2022 was a success,” he beamed.
Motto credits his continuous evolution of his sound and “listening to fans” for his year-in-year-out success in the genre.
“I stay on pulse through social media. I look at what people are vibing to. Music evolves. A lot of artistes don’t understand sometimes what people liked one year the next year they don’t like it and like something else.
“As an artiste you have to be able to understand how your fan base works, that’s the most important thing, to listen to your fans. But as much as you listen to your fans don’t let it keep you in a box. Continue to challenge yourself, mix genres if needed and bring a different approach every time you release music,” he advised.
Overcoming personal loss
Despite his great creativity the pandemic for Motto, like most people around the world, was a difficult and heart-breaking time.
The New York-based singer said he lost several friends to Covid and revealed he and his mother were devastated to count his stepfather among the victims of the deadly virus.
“He was very close to me, my step dad. I lived in New York with him, and my mom and we lost him to Covid. All I can hope is that he rests in peace,” he said solemnly.
Despite the sadness over losing loved ones, Motto says he hopes everyone making the pilgrimage to T&T in the coming weeks can find joy “in the mecca of Carnival and soca”.
“For me it’s very important to come here, being that Trinidad is the mecca of soca, calypso, kaiso. It’s always good to come back to the mother land of soca music, contribute and show the people my potential and talents in music,” he said.
Motto says despite his obvious birth ties and genuine love for St Lucia, T&T is one of the few places he calls home.
“Trinidad is my second home by now. The last five years I’ve been coming down so Motto is a Trini. Yes, St Lucia will always be my first home, but I also feel like home when I’m in Trinidad. I just feel excited that everybody is about to come together and enjoy a really, really good time,” he said.
Being on T&T soil is electric, Motto said. And he feels doubly inspired to fulfil his destiny of “becoming a soca legend”.
“I’m just trying to contribute and build my catalogue properly and over the years become a legend in soca. Now we’re here for Carnival. The ‘Mother of all Carnivals’ they call it and it should be a really good experience and season for Trinidad. Many foreigners are coming in, everybody is coming to Trinidad and under Gods will it’s gonna be massive!” Motto concluded.
