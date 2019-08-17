Moumental murals and more Carifesta XVI comes alive

Over the next seven days, the sights, sounds, colours, tastes and cultural aspects of all the Caricom nations of the Caribbean will be represented here in Trinidad and Tobago at the 14th Caribbean Festival of The Arts—more commonly known as Carifesta XIV. The Queen’s Park Savannah has come alive.
There are all manner of activities designed to stimulate the five senses and the installation of the Carifesta XIV “Grand Market”, which includes enticing and engaging components such as the: Fashion District, Food Park, Live at Lunch, Trade District, Country Nights, Craft District, Green Corner and more.