Mourning my precious mum

It’s almost one year since my dear, beautiful mum, Gail, died suddenly.
It was early December, two days after my 50th birthday, and less than ten hours after my sister called me in England to say Mum had tested positive for Covid-19. That telephone call still haunts me and is etched into my soul’s tapestry, but it is in my bones that I first felt something was off in the universe in the days leading up to my mother’s passing.
My mum never missed my birthday. No matter where I found myself in this transient world, she would find me to say “Happy birthday, Nats! Happy birthday, big daughter.” This year as I approach another birthday, I realise how much I needed to hear her voice 12 months ago and how deeply my heart and soul desire to hear her call my name again.
I know this can never happen and what I know for sure is that Gail’s death has changed me forever.
My mother shaped me into the woman I am today. She sparkled in her straight-talking, intelligent, fearless but caring manner, and was always full of such inquisitive genuine interest in everything around her. She was fiercely independent and hard-working, bought her first home in her tender 20s and possessed a strong sense of wanderlust that took her to foreign shores and London, England, often. It is a wandering, travelling spirit I have definitely inherited.
Gail put people at ease quickly and had a sincerity that strangers and friends alike loved, almost craved in a world that can sometimes feel so transactional. But she would fight for the downtrodden and against injustice when that part of her soul was tugged.
People all over the diaspora called my mother “Gailo!” Always with an uplifting lilt in their voice and with a twinkle in their eyes. She laughed heartily and always beamed from the heart first and face second.
She stood no chance against the Covid-19 virus—unvaccinated, conflicted and vulnerable; and whatever side of the vaccines argument you hold, her underlying respiratory issues and a lifetime of smoking meant she faced the world’s first ever fear-inducing pandemic at a severe disadvantage, despite the wonderful bubble of safety and love created around her by Dad and my little sister, Simone, and brother, ’Tiba.
My mum was happily retired, spending her days at home with my dad, Ralph, her companion for 45 years, who had long retired. They were a right pair together—holding strong through the trenches and weathering everything life threw at them; battling together, too, a deadly virus as best as they could. They had routine: a garden, a big old mango tree under which she sat often to read her daily Express newspapers, to absorb the tropical breezes, comings and goings of the day, and they had an abundance of favourite TV shows. We used to tease Mum and Dad that they invented social distancing long before it became a global phenomenon.
My mum was a loving, selfless soul, always helping whomever she could. Whether it was helping someone out of a bad situation, to put money on their phone, look after a child for a few days (which turned into years), or help to find “passage to travel to PoS”—Gail lived her life with empathy and compassion in abundance. To the casual observer it could feel all too much or that we were drowning in other people’s troubles; but growing up witnessing these qualities in my mother is what led me to become a passionate, fearless investigative journalist. Gail was always to be found listening to other people’s issues and then jumping into action to do something about it.
She was a St James “the city that never sleeps” girl. My dad Ralph, too, so before the pandemic hit, sometimes I felt my mum craved a fuller, more enriching retirement, with more hobbies, social gatherings, and jaunts to her beloved bustling Charlotte Street. But she had friends and family who loved her dearly and when that fuller social life dwindled, she had Ralph, her three children, her three grandchildren, and this kept her going.
In the weeks and months after my mother died, it was very difficult to stay connected to the world, which felt flat, noisy, insincere and often superficial. Trying to be strong for my father, sister and brother was difficult and mentally exhausting. The usual Sunday after-lunch catch-up calls didn’t sparkle as when my Mum had been there. She was the lifeblood connection and it felt zapped by the sudden-death twilight zone I had entered.
I believe what the experts say—that people bereaved by sudden death suffer severely and often have “acute and lengthy support needs”. I’m hoping my healing has truly begun.
There are a few things that will stay with me forever about Mum’s passing.
The way my husband, Terry, says the depths of my shock and pain, and subsequent grief pierced the joyful living of our home in the English countryside. That shook him to his core physically, and he cried for both Gail and Natalie that cold winter’s day.
For our son, Justin, the news of his grandmother’s sudden death came in the middle of bustling central London, jubilant with great news of receiving his first job offer at a creative powerhouse whose work he admired and wanted to be a part of. How he summoned the strength to find a quiet space to process and cry and cry and cry, we will never fully appreciate. He tells us often now that Granny Gailo gives him strength all the time. “Granny is always by my side,” he says.
For me, “Gailo daughter”, it is the strange desperation of wanting—needing—technology to offer strange comfort in that dreadful moment of her death and to help me “be” at my mother’s bedside. I was so far away when she died, and felt it so acutely then, that I wanted to see her again before her soul departed, before her body went cold and then away, even if it was only seeing her on that tiny mobile phone screen. It was a powerful, overwhelming desire in that moment, a yearning I hope to understand one day.
Almost a year later and with Mum gone, my disbelief and profound sadness that she is no longer at home in Trinidad is still real, almost palpable on low days. On other days, the sadness feels weaker, and the way she lived her life, self-sustaining and with love and no malice in her heart takes hold of my thoughts and I feel stronger to live life to the fullest.
I still cry for her often, and to this day Anita Baker’s music on the radio gives me a stomach ache. Gail loved music but, boy, she loved Anita. That is, in fact, the middle name my Mum gave me at birth.
And then, just like that, the universe sends a balm for my soul.
At home recently, seated by a roaring log fire, a crisp beautiful autumnal day drawing to a close, we were sifting through a storage basket full to the brim with photographs. Hundreds of printed memories and travel mementos needing keepsake albums. I found two old Polaroid photos of my Mum visiting me when I lived in St Vincent. In one, she is “sailing” a yacht with a deliriously happy six-year-old Justin nestled at her hip, his little hands gripping this giant steering-wheel, sailing the boat, too. Gail is beaming, all teeth, hair blowing in the wind, carefree. Photo two captured Gail’s head rolled back, roaring with laughter, happiness pouring out of every fibre of her body. I wish I could remember what brought on my Mum’s hearty laughter all those years ago, but honestly it doesn’t matter.
They say death is a great teacher and, strangely, that grief gives you focus. My focus is to continue to make my mother proud of the woman, wife, mother, sister, friend that I am to all the deserving people in my life, and to all whose life Gail touched.
Her love lives on in me.
—Natalie Williams is an award-winning journalist and former head of news and current affairs at CCNTV6.