Mouthwatering trini flavours online

FIVE years ago, Reshmi Rampersad took her love for food and turned it into the highly popular YouTube channel Taste of Trini.
From her tiny apartment in New York City and with some gentle prodding from her husband Kevin, Reshmi began documenting her culinary adventures as she navigated the fascinating, multicultural and flavourful world of West Indian cuisine.
What began as a personal hobby has since blossomed into a community of amateur cooks and foodies who share Reshmi’s passion for food. She’s cooked up some familiar dishes like pelau, paratha and chicken soup while adding her own unique twist to other recipes like her pepper shrimp and chicken tacos, buttermilk fried chicken, curry-stewed pork neck bones and cajun jambalaya.
Much has changed since Reshmi uploaded her first video back in 2015; she and her husband moved to Texas and her Taste of Trini channel has grown to include 116,000 subscribers and more than 600 mouth-watering videos. That’s pretty impressive considering that the channel is a one-woman show. Besides whipping up meals, Reshmi does everything from research and narration, to videography, photography and editing.
Reshmi’s love for food goes back to her childhood, one might even say that it runs in her DNA.
“For me food isn’t just about eating a meal. Food is everything that I am. I grew up among people who love cooking; my parents and grandfather loved to cook so it came natural to me. I was like a duck behind my mom in the kitchen watching everything she was doing,” she explains.
The family that cooks together...
Not surprisingly, when Reshmi’s family comes together, it’s like a feast with food as the centrepiece.
Although food and cooking have only ever brought her joy, the idea to create Taste of Trini came at a time when Reshmi was at her lowest. In 2014 she left Trinidad and moved to the US; leaving her family behind was particularly difficult for her.
“I was so depressed and missed home so much. I was in this tiny apartment feeling very confused. It was a culture shock,” she says.
As a distraction, Reshmi indulged in her cooking. Eventually her husband encouraged her to share her cooking skills online. She started a blog then took a leap and began her own YouTube channel which helped her stay connected with Trinidad and her family. Being in the kitchen; measuring, mixing and making tasty creations out of raw ingredients and sharing them with other passionate foodies has had a therapeutic effect on her.
“When I go into the kitchen, I forget everything else. It’s like I’m in my own little world,” she says. “When someone cooks a dish I could tell if it was made with negativity or with love. I feel that we should put our all into cooking, that’s why when I’m in the kitchen I don’t like being disturbed. I like being by myself, doing my own thing and connecting with food.”
Cooking local meals wasn’t much of a challenge once Reshmi moved to the US. Whenever she can’t get her hands on a particular ingredient, she improvises.
The one-pot meal
As far as her recipes go, her doubles recipe is a fan favourite. At the start of the pandemic everyone wanted to experiment with doubles and Reshmi noticed that her videos were getting a lot of traction online.
“The feedback I was getting was that it was the closest thing to eating a roadside doubles. I felt so good, I’m a self proclaimed doubles glutton and I worked really hard to perfect the recipe. I wouldn’t say it’s 100 per cent perfect but for me it tastes similar to what you would get from a doubles man,”she says.
With Texas seeing a dramatic spike in Covid-19 cases over the past few weeks, Reshmi spends more time inside than out. She’s making more one-pot meals than she ever did before, especially her husband’s favourite—pelau. Reshmi is not the only great cook at home—so is her husband Kevin who also happens to be one of her inspirations.
“I have my husband to thank for encouraging me, he’s very supportive,” she says.
What began as a simple hobby has not only enabled the once introverted Reshmi to gain confidence and come out of her shell, it has also been like a lifeline to T&T and her family. But what gives Reshmi the most joy is sharing her love for Trinbagonian food and culture with people around the world.
“I want people to feel like they were made for the kitchen,”says Reshmi. “I often get feedback from guys who tell me they surprised their girlfriend or mother by trying one of my recipes and how much they liked it. If I could help one person - that makes me so happy.”
To see what’s next on Reshmi’s menu, visit www.tasteoftrini.com and @tasteoftrinbago on Facebook and Instagram. And to catch up on her culinary adventures in the kitchen visit the Taste of Trini channel on YouTube.