Moving and ‘grooving’ to the pan

“When I tell people that I am a steelpan ‘groover’, they ask me, what is that? Because they don’t know.”
Khadine Cadogan, 40, is the only female pan groover in the country. She carries out the grooving process—the third process in the pan production, preceding the sinking and shaping processes, respectively.
Cadogan is also the only woman employed in the production line at the Musical Instruments of Trinidad and Tobago Company Ltd (MITTCO), the pan-manufacturing company in Diego Martin.
Sharing on the fundamental role of the grooving process, Cadogan said, “When I get the pan from production, they shape the notes. What I do is a further separation to the notes, so when the pan actually reaches by the tuners, you will get the distinct sound in all the notes... so, C is going to sound like C, F going to sound like F, due to that separation.
“If I don’t do that, then notes will be running into one another and you wouldn’t get the pan to sound like a pan.”
While many people focus on the musical part of the national instrument, Cadogan believes little attention goes to the people behind the pan creation. She wants this to change.
“I want people to recognise pan builders are people as well,” she told the Express.
“I want people to recognise that when you go to a panyard and you see a shiny pan, it’s because of the people who stand up and spend hours behind it, put their effort behind it. I want people to appreciate pan builders a little more,” she emphasised.
After hustling for more than ten years in the pan-making fraternity, Cadogan counted her employment with MITTCO as a breakthrough (MITTCO was launched last year, on August 11.)
She was ecstatic, she said, when this opportunity presented itself, allowing her to do something she loves on a full-time basis, and with economic stability; something she struggled to attain while creating pan in panyards.
Although Cadogan did other jobs when pan making slowed down, after the Carnival season they just did not bring her the joy pan making did.
The thought of giving up on her dream crossed her mind, since the pan-making industry did not offer the stability she and others can now enjoy at MITTCO. Only those who truly had a passion and love for the skill stuck to it, despite the challenges and the seasonal nature of pan production.
The mother of three started playing the pan at the age of 11.
“We started to play pan at Sforzata,” she recalled.
“Mummy would take us to the panyard—you know, family members weren’t too pleased about this because it was a panyard vibe and they didn’t really want us in a panyard. So, mummy used to sneak us away to carry us to practise.”
At 19 years old, Cadogan met a pan tuner by the name of Oliver Hospedales. Her connection with Hospedales marked the beginning of a new dynamic.
“He used to make pan from scratch and I would watch the process. I fell in love with the whole process and I wanted to do something.”
“It was kind of hard to find something for a girl to do, because the hammer was so heavy to lift up, it was a bit stressful.
“When I started off, I started sinking pan, so I could use the smallest and lightest hammer. I took three days to do it. Everything was in me to sink the pan, but I found it was too hard, too strenuous. I just left it.”
After struggling to find her place in the manufacturing process of the pan, Cadogan finally discovered a process she enjoyed.
“I continued going by him (Hospedales) to watch him do it, and then I saw him groove the pan. I was like—that looking easier. He said ‘it looking easier but it is a bit technical’. I said—well, you know you could teach me that.”
Even with Cadogan’s enthusiasm, grooving wasn’t as easy as it looked. In fact, it took her four years to perfect the craft.
“Whenever he (Hospedales) picked up a pan to groove, I would beg him to let me groove a note, at least the smallest note in the pan to practise. He was like, ‘no girl, that is somebody’s pan and if you make a mistake you would see it”.
After much persistence, she said, Hospedales decided to make a pan for her to practise on, using an old poison drum. He converted it into a tenor pan and gave it to her with the words, “Let me see what (you can) do.”
“The first time it was horrible, I cried. I said—way boy, I can’t get nothing”.
Cadogan was reassured by Hospedales, who told her, “Don’t give up. Just keep pushing yourself. I will keep making pans for you to groove.”
The fight-down from experienced tuners was real, Cadogan shared. “(They) would say, ‘I don’t want no girl grooving my pan.’
“But at the end of the day they brought their pan right back to me, because I got so good at it.”
Cadogan does not view her work on the pan as work, but rather a hobby. She hopes to one day see primary school pupils learn to build their pan and play it.
Cadogan also believes pan building should be a vocational skill or trade, so that children with a proclivity to use their hands can have pan building as an option.
“I love when people see my work and ask what inspires me to do this.”
Her message to women who want to be a part of the be pan-making process is: “Do it, come out, make an effort and you will see something at the end of it. It might take you two years, three years, four years, but at the end of the day it will pay off.”