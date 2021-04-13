Mozart mass on pan

Classical music fans were treated recently to a special event at All Saints Church, Port of Spain, with a choral recital produced by Chandelier Productions and conducted by Maestro Michael Hudlin.
Hudlin is a graduate of the UWI arts programme and is now completing his Master’s degree in Choral Conducting at the Eastman School of Music, in Rochester, New York, in the United States.
This recital was part of the requirement for the completion of his degree as Maestro Hudlin has been stuck here in Trinidad since the pandemic began.
The programme featured mainly choral-orchestral works of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Georg Frederic Handel. The backbone being the five movements of Mozart’s Missa Brevis in F major (short mass). Hudlin cleverly interpolated other sacred works among the movements of the Mozart mass to create a larger structure demonstrating what the music might have been for a liturgical setting on Catholic feast days.
The performance consisted of an octet of singers that formed the chorus as well as the requisite quartet of soloists, joined on occasion by two additional soloists, a seven-member Lydian Steel Ensemble providing the orchestral accompaniment along with Andrew Samlal playing keyboard.
I would like to mention all their names here because they deserve recognition: Sopranos: Aniya Carti-Hart, Samantha Stanislaus; Altos: Janine Charles-Farray, Jendayi Toussaint; Tenors: Carl Anthony Hines, Edward Cumberbatch; Daniel De Cranie-Pierre, Mark Anthony Peter. Guests soloists: Tiana Chandler, Jamel Williams. Lydian Steel: Avis Bruce Brown, Roland Riley, Kareem Brown, Joseph Knights, Astra Noel, Marlon Redhead, Dennis Roberts and Andrew Samlal.
The singers and players were all highly skilled. Their tuning and ensemble were admirable throughout. They were clearly seasoned performers. What was pleasing particularly from the vocal soloists, was the attention and care given to musical phrasing and the uniformity of Latin pronunciation.
Pianist Andrew Samlal, a graduate of the UWI arts programme, is to be commended not only for his skilled technique at the keyboard but also for his acute sense of the classical and baroque period styles.
The Lydian Steel played sensitively. It is not an easy task to achieve clarity of polyphonic textures in such a generous acoustic as All Saints Church, given that the pan creates a spectrum of overtones with every note played.
A slightly larger choral ensemble (of the same level of musicianship) would have greatly helped with the clarity of the imitative polyphonic lines especially for the lower voices of bass and alto. Among the many decisions a conductor has to make months before a concert is, do I plan a programme then try find a venue with an acoustic to suit that programme, or do I find an available venue first and then plan the programme for that acoustic?
Memorable moments
One of the most memorable moments of the concert was the piece ’Save Us’ composed by Hudlin himself. This polyphonic choral work which was accompanied by the keyboard ended with an a cappella coda in Eb major. The writing and the choir was most impressive in this short a cappella section. Without any accompaniment, the words, nuance and timbre could be heard very distinctly in a beautifully balanced sonority. This made one imagine how sublime a complete a cappella renaissance or russian orthodox choral music programme might have been with these singers in this space.
The programme built to a climax with what appeared to be an intentional deception. The audience, reading ‘Hallelujah’ chorus by Handel in the programme, expected that well-known chorus from the oratorio Messiah. Instead we were treated to the Hallelujah from Handel’s oratorio Judas Maccabeus. Joined by the two guest vocal soloists, this was a rousing end to the event with the well-marked rhythmic articulation of the singers and the ensemble precision of the Lydian steel. The timpani was so effective here, and one only wished for the trumpets, which would have added even more sonic splendour to the music.
I am pleased that Chandelier Productions and Maestro Hudlin presented this concert, which was very well received by the socially-distanced capacity audience.
Several well-known classical musicians were in attendance, including Joslynne Sealey, Enrique Ali, Natalia Dopplewell and Jessel Murray. We need more of this type of music here, which tests the musicianship skills of our performers. Choral conducting is a very specialised field within the already specialised classical music field and it is encouraging to see a young conductor following his dream. I expect we will hear a lot about Hudlin in the decades to come.
Dr Richard Tang Yuk is the executive and artistic director of the Princeton Festival. He also serves as an adjudicator at the Trinidad and Tobago National Music Festival.