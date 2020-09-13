Mr. Ali and the St Vincent doubles man

The following is a Sunday January 25, 1985 edition of an Express column that was written by Owen Baptiste.

INCREDIBLE as it seems, Prime Minister George Chambers has managed once more to deceive the vast majority of Trinidadians. “The Budget ain’t so bad,” people have been saying, unmindful, it appears, of the spectacular rise in the cost of living, of unprecedented retrenchment and bankruptcies, of declining company profits.