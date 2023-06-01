Mr Juppy's Horses

THE front-page news in the San Fernando Gazette of Saturday, January 14, 1888, was that the pig and ox tongues had arrived, along with a shipment of grapes and gooseberry, a three-dollar cure for baldness was available, and that an earthquake had opened up a big crack on St James Street.
Meanwhile, on the back page, a pharmacy was advertising a miracle cream to treat “bad legs and breasts”, and vigour pills “permanently restoring to perfect manhood those who have been weakened by indiscretions however produced”.
Somewhere inside was the less-titillating story titled “Proposed Race Course For San Fernando”.
A day before, the reporter had attended a public meeting at the Town Hall, chaired by mayor Robert Guppy, to consider the establishment of a horse racing venue for bored South people.
At the gathering were the colonial planters and business magnates who held sway over the decisions of the Town Council.
But on this occasion, there were also some rich Indians in the room—Janaki, Maharaj, Mohip and Kismati.
And leading the group was former indentured labourer Mr Juppy (or Juppee, the reporter couldn’t decide), who had requested the meeting.
Juppy said he had been a resident of Trinidad for 25 years, and for seven of those years had been trying to get this horse thing done.
Juppy let them know that someone was willing to sell 105 acres of land on the Union Estate (near present-day Marabella) for a racetrack.
He said the land was close to the railway station, which would allow access by people and horses from every part of the island.
“The people of San Fernando could not boast of having anything to amuse them...and people here, he said, lived and then died, and nothing else,” the article went.
Juppy said the landowner, Mr Marryatt, was ready to sell, and all that was left was for the wealthy to step forward with the money since the land was being sold for ten pounds an acre, and was perfect pasture for a racecourse.
He calculated that within five years, the place would pay off for itself since it would generate a lot of business for the merchants, especially since there was dwindling interest in the annual San Fernando regatta and cricket.
One only had to visit Port of Spain on horse racing days to see the economic benefits, the meeting was told.
A racehorse named Cadmus
There was some grumbling about the land price, but a great deal of enthusiasm.
A committee was formed, with Juppy being told that Sando people were indebted to him.
Not long after, the deal was done.
“The club first leased one hundred acres of land at Union for 20 years and offered a prospectus, which appeared in the local press, for 2,000 shares for sale at $5 each (and) the first race was attended by the Governor amidst great excitement from all and sundry on 26th March 1894,” according to the research of Glen Beadon.
The Union Race Course of North Naparima was born.
Of course, Juppy had more than a benevolent interest in this venture.
Having come from Calcutta and served his indentureship, he grew his wealth through real estate, trade and animal farming, using his money to accumulate properties, land, Coffee Street businesses and some very fast horses.
As far back as 1879, Juppy and his racehorse named Cadmus were being grudgingly acknowledged in the Port of Spain Gazette, which reported, “The Government of India will no doubt be surprised, if not pleased (for it discountenances gambling) to learn, that the leading turftites in the Colony of Trinidad are still to be found among the Indian emigrant population, that is, they own the finest thoroughbreds, and as a consequence carried off the most valuable prizes at the Colonial races in December last.”
The report read that in addition to securing the Clerk’s Purse “for the second time consecutively, have the Art Society’s Plate of 100 pounds, and the Merchant’s Plate of 100 guineas exclusive of stakes, fallen to an Indian Emigrant, who also secured the Governor’s Cup, a handsome piece of plate valued at 50 pounds”.
“Not content with such a run of luck in the Colony,” the paper reported discontentedly, “it seems from the British Guiana (Demerara) papers that one of these enterprising coolie proprietors of blood horses is about to make his appearance on the turf there also. The Race horse Cadmus arrived in the Royal mail steamer yesterday from Trinidad to take part in the races in May.”
In 1887, in a report in the Port of Spain Gazette, Juppy is recorded as entering another horse in the Queen’s Park races, on a rainy day that kept spectators away but “included a good muster of our Hindoo population, who were no doubt watching the achievements of ‘Baltic’, a late addition from ‘the land of mud’ which had been bought by their countryman Mr Juppy”.
The horse placed second in two races.
But in December 1888, the newspaper, reporting again on the Queen’s Park races, let readers know that “a greater measure of success on this occasion fell to the lot of Mr Juppy of San Fernando (an East Indian), the owner of ‘Baltic’, who was generally applauded for his pluck in racing enterprise, particularly on receiving the Governor’s Cup and the Ladies Purse”, the two big prizes.
A place in the history books
Using what little English he knew, Juppy also wrote himself into the history books when he became one of 16 witnesses to be examined in April 1888 by members of a Royal Commission appointed to consider whether Indians were worthy enough to be allowed to vote for members of the Legislative Council, which was then all appointed by the Crown.
His testimony was so incisive that it became part of the speech given by then firebrand politician Eric Williams, who travelled across the island in the year 1955, slaying his detractors while making a case for constitutional reform.
Juppy would make it into the newspaper one last time, on January 19, 1889, when his death was announced.
His passing was reported thusly: “Mr Juppy was a well-known East Indian and at one time figured on the turf of the Colony. He was the owner at different times of the following horses, Cadmus, Kettle Drum, Belle of Harlem, Baltic and was always well received on the Race Stand by sporting men. He will be missed amongst his countrymen who had much respect for him.”
By then, the Juppy family was well established, with a lot of land.
His descendants you can still find in Barrackpore and Debe.
