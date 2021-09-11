MusicTT launches Spotlight Cohort 5 open call

Melissa Jimenez

MusicTT’s general manager, Melissa Jimenez with the Spotlight Cohort 3 artists.

The Trinidad and Tobago Music Company Limited (MusicTT) has launched its annual open call for artistes and instrumentalists who are interested in being a part of Cohort 5 of its Spotlight Programme.

The Spotlight Programme seeks to identify artistes and instrumentalists who have the potential to advance in the music industry and equips them with the knowledge and tools to leverage their creative talent on the local and worldwide market.

An independent panel of industry professionals will collaborate with MusicTT to transparently select six musical artistes to be a part of Cohort 5 of the Spotlight Programme.

The selected will then go through a series of workshops and training courses that will cater to their developmental needs including, but not limited to, vocal/instrumental training, stage performance, brand and social media strategy, styling and EPK development.

Spotlight launched its very first intake in December 2017 with the selection of ten artistes by international judges. To date, three cohorts totalling 27 artistes have successfully completed Spotlight.

The current fourth cohort of six artistes is still undergoing training until their final Showcase.

Spotlight artistes have successfully secured international performance opportunities, tours, album launches and sync opportunities.

This year, the artistes of Cohort 3 also released their first EP titled Project Spotlight. MusicTT, along with industry titans Darryl Gervais and Jhay C of HCL, one of Australia’s most successful urban pop producer/writers, produced the eight-track EP Project Spotlight which is currently available to the public via various streaming platforms.

Melissa Jimenez, general manager of MusicTT said:

“We strongly encourage our local artistes and instrumentalists to register for this capacity-building, opportunity-creating and life-changing Spotlight Programme. MusicTT is committed to ensuring that our talented stakeholders get the assistance and support they need to take their craft to the next level.

“We are also committed to the continued advancement of our past and present Spotlight artistes and look forward to discovering what Trinidad and Tobago has to offer and sharing it with the world.”

For more information on the Spotlight Programme, or to sign up, visit www.musictt.co.tt/spotlight or follow @musicoftt on Instagram and Facebook for updates.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

+2
SUPER LOVE

SUPER LOVE

“Love in de house.”

That’s the reassuring repetitive refrain from music icon SuperBlue (Austin Lyons) to soca fans the world over, navigating the restrictions and limitations of everyday life, during the global Covid-19 pandemic.

MusicTT launches Spotlight Cohort 5 open call

MusicTT launches Spotlight Cohort 5 open call

The Trinidad and Tobago Music Company Limited (MusicTT) has launched its annual open call for artistes and instrumentalists who are interested in being a part of Cohort 5 of its Spotlight Programme. 

+2
An ominous greeting

An ominous greeting

“WE have to reopen,” said MovieTowne’s events and entertainment manager Heathcliff West.fe.

Ras Kommanda survives Covid

Ras Kommanda survives Covid

Sprinkling water on a bed of chives in Siparia, chairman of the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation (TUCO) South Zone Ras Kommanda (Steve Pascall) said: “I am lucky to have survived Covid-19. It was a horrible experience.

+2
Let’s be friends

Let’s be friends

“THERE IS NO BOCAS WITHOUT YOU!” is the slogan of Friends of Bocas Lit Fest, the new loyalty programme launched by the Bocas Lit Fest (BLF), the Trinidad and Tobago NGO dedicated to the development and promotion of Caribbean writers and writing. 