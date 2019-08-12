Minister of Rural Development and Local Government Hajji Kazim Hosein has extended Eid Ul-Adha greetings to the Muslim community at home and abroad.
Hosein said his wish for all citizens was peace, good health and prosperity for every day.
Eid-Ul-Adha marks the end of the holy pilgrimage, Hajj where billions of Muslims across the world come together to give honour to the spirit of sacrifice.
In a statement, Hosein said Eid-Ul-Adha is the most revered Islamic observance. He said Muslims celebrate the Adha, Arabic for “sacrifice,” by the slaughtering of an animal and dividing the meat into thirds - one for themselves, another portion for family, and a third portion for those in need. “This sharing represents the key lessons of Eid Ul-Adha – sacrifice, equality and charity. It is a symbol of the Prophet's willingness to sacrifice his son, and also a lesson that in giving, we should treat persons equally,” he said.
Hosein said Eid Ul-Adha also reminds Muslims of the importance of obedience to the Almighty and to one’s parents. It teaches Muslims that sacrifice is a key aspect of spiritual development and in performing this act, they grow closer to Almighty Allah, he said.
“As a devote Muslim, the experience of Hajj is indeed a spiritual pinnacle in the life of every Muslim. It teaches you the simplicity of devotion to the Almighty and inculcates into one the true meaning of sacrifice. In fulfilling this journey, one returns with a renewed faith and shares his journey as a testament of the teachings of the Holy Qur’an,” he said.
Hosein said leaders and mentors were mandated to teach the younger generation the importance of obedience and giving to those less fortunate. “At a very early age, we must instil in our children, the principles of kindness, charity and obedience because they are the future of our beloved nation and we have a duty to lead them on the right path; a path that puts Almighty God at the centre of everything,” he said.